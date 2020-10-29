POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health met on Thursday for its biweekly meeting regarding the current risk levels of COVID-19 in the eight-county district, and Bingham County was among those going into the high-risk category.
The meeting started with an informational presentation from SIPH Director Maggie Mann, who covered the data changes from their previous meeting as well as the implications of Gov. Brad Little’s regression to stage three for the entire state.
Mann made comments about each of the counties’ current numbers and trends that are currently displayed. From the data, she explained what she is seeing in each of the counties and commented on the amount of effort being placed into mitigation strategies. Once she covered the data, she turned the time over to Dr. Luis Fernandez.
Dr. Fernandez runs a clinic in Pocatello as well as serving as the lead physician that oversees SIPH. When discussing the current situation in Southeastern Idaho, said they are not only seeing more patients for COVID-19 symptoms, but are also seeing an increase in positive tests. He told of one doctor that he works with conducting 10 rapid tests with four coming back with a positive result. Although that 40% positivity rate for those rapid tests only sampled 10 patients, Fernandez explained that they are seeing increases across the board and the number of patients needing extra care has increased. He explained that on Monday, six patients had come in and needed medical aid because of issues from COVID causing acute respiratory failure. He also noted that there has been an increase in numbers of intubations and needs for mechanical respirators.
He then turned his focus to the idea of herd immunity. Herd immunity is when an entire populace has been exposed to an ailment or virus and that contagion has been given the opportunity to move through a population unhindered so the human immune system can build up antibodies to the specific virus or infection. Dr. Fernandez said, “Herd immunity doesn’t work.” He went on to cite the Spanish Flu from the early 1900s as his source of information and explained that it needs help from a vaccine to be able to establish that foothold. “I wish we were more aggressive with our measures,” he concluded before opening his time to questions.
Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked Fernandez about the correlation between pneumonia patients and those admitted for COVID. Fernandez explained that most of the patients he is seeing admitted to hospitals are suffering from a form of pneumonia and because it is a respiratory viral infection, it tends to send patients into that form of ailment.
Fernandez was also asked by Ernie Moser, a Bannock County commissioner, about the number of cases of people that continue to show symptoms for longer than the expected 14 days and whether they remain infectious. Fernandez stated that he has had a patient continue to show symptoms for over a month and when tested a month and a half after the initial confirmed positive, the same person tested positive at the second point. He explained that it is different case-by-case.
The time was then turned over to Dr. Dan Snell from Portneuf Regional Medical Center. nell has addressed the members of the board for the last two months during their meetings and continued with the same information. He first noted that the hospitals in the area are at 79% capacity for their ICU beds over the last seven days, which is 1% lower than the previous update.
He touched on the capacity questions by explaining that some of the major hiccups with capacity are not space related but rather are staff related. He explained that the nursing crisis in the U.S. continues to be a problem as well as the long hours for the shifts they continue to work and the stresses of when a healthcare professional contracts the virus. PRMC will be adding 11 beds in anticipation for the continued COVID pandemic and flu season. He explained that PRMC will also be adding traveling nurses and some new hires, but the process is not immediate.
Dr. Ken Newhouse from Bingham Memorial Hospital was the final doctor to address the board before moving into evaluating the current risk levels in each of the counties. The first thing Newhouse stated was that at BMH they are seeing an increase in COVID patients. He explained that because of the continued pressure, they have had to divert some patients to Idaho Falls (Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center) and Pocatello (PRMC), but on rare occasion, they have had to send patients as far as Twin Falls. He then explained that sending these patients to these different hospitals will not be a viable option as the state heads closer to changing to crisis standards of care like Utah has had to do.
Crisis standards of care limit the amount of work a hospital or clinic can do because of the current patient load in conjunction with the number of employees they have healthy and available to help with care. When at this point, there can be many different actions taken to help with administering aid, but it also generally causes changes in a hospital including stopping elective procedures and limiting the types of patients that will be seen or diverting them elsewhere.
Newhouse also added that BMH will be repurposing 12 beds to create a COVID wing in the hospital so it is available if they need it.
After Newhouse completed his update, the board moved on to the current risk levels in each county and went through their process of adjusting up, down, or staying where they were for the next two weeks. They started with Bannock County where Moser made the motion to move Bannock County into the High-Risk Category in the SIPH Regional Response Plan. The motion carried, and those attending the meeting via Facebook Live were told by Maggie Mann about the motion shortly after because of audio difficulties that popped up a few different times.
Manwaring made the motion for his county to stay in the moderate category citing the most recent downturn in active cases in the county and the concern for what the implications on the school districts would be. Moser seconded the motion, but it died on the floor with a 4-4 vote. Following the failed motion, Mann explained that each of the districts provided her with their own response plans and that a county risk level change would not necessarily affect the schools’ levels.
Discussion was held on why Bingham County should be moved up to the High-Risk Category before Susan Collins of Butte County made the motion to move Bingham County to the High-Risk level. This motion passed 5-4 with the chairman making the deciding vote.
For the remainder of the counties, Bear Lake and Oneida are the only two in the moderate at this point, while Bannock, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, and Power Counties are now in the High-Risk Category. None have been moved to the Critical-Risk Category at this point, but that is not out of the realm of possibilities.
HIGH-RISK CATEGORY
Under the High-Risk Category, some increased regulations are in place that were not in the minimal or moderate levels. Note that there is not a mask mandate in place even in the high risk category, rather the board went with a recommendation to strongly suggest the use of masks in public places where proper social distancing cannot be observed at all times. The remaining factors fall in line with what Gov. Little’s stage three plan states, except those exemptions he stated during his Monday press conference for places of worship, schools being able to remain open, and sports being played. However, there are recommendations to limit unnecessary travel to and from places with high levels of infection rates, decrease the numbers of people congregating in one location, and the suggestion for those at higher risk to self-isolate again. For the complete list of what is adopted into the plan during a change to the High-Risk Category, visit www.siphidaho.org and visit the Regional Response Plan.
The next Board of Health meeting will be held on Nov. 12.