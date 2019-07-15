BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners said Monday an ordinance to minimize damage from open fires that get out of control will go into effect in all unincorporated areas of the county as soon as it’s ready for publication and signing.
Known as the Open Fire Ban and Burn Permit Ordinance, the draft ordinance states it will require anyone who plans to have an open fire during fire season to obtain a permit from a local fire district. It will also ban the sale of all aerial fireworks in the county, give fire districts the authority to regulate the use and sale of fireworks, make violation of the ordinance a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or six months in jail, and hold violators responsible for damages resulting from fires they start as well as the costs of suppressing the fires.
The ordinance will also provide a way for the county to institute burn bans when it’s deemed necessary by weather conditions.
The commissioners met for an hour Monday morning with fire chiefs from the Aberdeen, Atomic City, Blackfoot, Firth, and Shelley fire departments to discuss the problems created by people conducting controlled burns on ditch banks, fields and other property, burning trash and other debris, allowing bonfires to get out of control, and even using burn barrels, which have been banned in the county for several years.
Chase Hendricks, civil deputy from the county prosecutor’s office, came to the meeting with a draft ordinance already prepared, and the fire chiefs provided their input from problems they’ve encountered.
Hendricks said the commissioners summoned the fire chiefs to the meeting after a county sheriff’s deputy reported that he didn’t know which code violators could be cited under.
The fire chiefs said one of the biggest problems they currently have is the costs that result because people planning a burn don’t notify their local fire department and when someone seeing the smoke reports a fire, they have to respond, and much of the time it’s a false alarm.
The cost is doubled for the smaller departments because they’re made up of volunteers who lose pay when they have to take time from their jobs to respond. They said it would help if people planning a small burn or even a cookout in a fire pit would notify their local fire department.
Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring commented that some people don’t notify fire departments of a planned burn because they think they have to pay for a permit. He added that illegal burning often takes place on a weekend when the Public Works Department’s enforcement officer is off duty, and by the time he goes out on Mondays to investigate, no evidence of the burn is left.
County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner told the commissioners it’s important that the ordinance include a civil penalty for those times when fires get out of control and damage other peoples’ property.
He cited a fire along U.S. Highway 26 that went wild and destroyed two mobile homes. “There was no penalty available, and those people lost a lot with no way to get it back,” he said.
Much discussion took place about which code could be used to cite illicit burners, since the county doesn’t have one, and it was decided that the county will adopt the International Fire Code just as it adopted the International Building Code.
Blackfoot Fire Chief Kevin Gray said a ban on aerial fireworks is needed because of the fire danger they pose, and the others present agreed that the danger is only going to grow worse.
Gardner said the sheriff’s office gets three to four calls a week about bonfires in the Wolverine area to which officers must respond and are unable to cite anyone.
The ordinance defines an open fire as any and all outdoor fires, including but not limited to campfires, warming fires, all explosives, firing of model rockets, discharge of tracer bullets, exploding targets, welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame (other than in an area cleared of all flammable materials and with adequate firefighting equipment immediately available), the burning of trash and debris, and open burning which is offensive or objectionable because of smoke or odor emissions or when atmospheric conditions or local circumstances make such fires hazardous.
Hendricks told the fire chiefs he will make some small changes in the draft ordinance after hearing their suggestions and send it out for them to critique.