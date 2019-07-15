Chiefs from fire departments in Aberdeen, Atomic City, Blackfoot, Firth, and Shelley took part in a discussion Monday on the Open Fire Ban and Burn Permit Ordinance planned by the Bingham County Commission. Present were Chris Corbridge from Aberdeen, Tony Bandiera from Atomic City, Kevin Gray from Blackfoot, Dell Mecham from Firth, Randy Adams from Shelley, and Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner from the Sheriff’s Office.