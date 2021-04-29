POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health met on Thursday to make decisions on the current risk levels of COVID-19 in the health district as well as other agenda items. Adding to their discussion would be a guest speaker who addressed the safety of the vaccines currently on the market as well as the most recent House bill that would change funding burdens regarding indigent services and who may qualify to receive them.
The board jumped right into making motions on the different counties and their risk levels, placing or leaving Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, and Power counties in the minimal risk category and leaving Bingham, Bear Lake, and Oneida Counties in the moderate risk levels. Despite the reduction in numbers, the respective county commissioners of those in the moderate category felt that it would be in their best interest to remain in the higher category based on what they are seeing in their counties.
The discussion would then turn to the guest speaker, Dr. Chris Owens, associate vice chair for health sciences at Idaho State University. Dr. Owens explained that despite the rumors and the negative statements surrounding the vaccines, the claims are without merit — built on half truths and full lies. He would express that they are safe to take as well as necessary to help return back to a normal life.
“Our best chance to put this pandemic behind us for good is for as many people as possible to get vaccinated,” Dr. Owens stated during the meeting. He hammered the fact that vaccinations have been one of the most important scientific advances in the past 100 years because of the different viruses and infections that are no longer a concern to public health due to inoculation.
Owens went on to explain how the body responds to a the COVID-19 vaccination and how the vaccine works. The vaccines that were approved for emergency use a DNA makeup that the body can build antibodies for and recognize if or when it comes in contact with the spike protein identifiers of COVID. He debunked the falsehoods surrounding the claims of the vaccines causing fertility issues and explained that in no way does it have any genetic makeup that would attack placenta proteins — in essence, he stated that the vaccines are not only safe, but necessary to return to normal life.
Following Dr. Owens would be the announcement of the Idaho legislative votes on House Bill 316, which would eliminate the financial burden for indigent services offered by a county to aid in medical bills for those who cannot afford to pay them. Under the bill that has already passed the House and Senate, persons who qualify for insurance, Medicare or Medicaid, but have not obtained it will not be eligible for aid through indigent services. According to estimates noted on the House floor, it is believed that it will save counties a total of $12 million a year and would reduce the amount the counties receive from the state by $9.8 billion.
Although the bill still requires Gov. Brad Little’s signature, it is believed that he will sign it into law, potentially leaving the financial burden of services on hospitals who cannot refuse medical service to someone in need of it. It would be this reason that it first had opposition during committee, but comments from Rep. Ilana Rubel (D-Boise) that if the hospitals do not seem to mind much and that she sees it as a message being sent from the hospitals as a reminder that people need to get insurance.
Indigent services offer help to those who cannot afford medical bills and utilizes property tax funds to pay the first $11,000 of a qualifying medical bill.