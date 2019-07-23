BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Republican Central Committee will host the East Idaho Campaign School Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. The campaign school will be held at the Harrington Conference Room at Bingham Memorial Hospital Plaza at 98 Poplar Street in Blackfoot.
The school will provide information for candidates, elected officials, those thinking about running for office, and those wanting to become involved in supporting political campaigns.
According to Bingham County Republican Chairman Dan Cravens, “We hosted this school a couple of years ago, and we had both a fantastic turnout and great speakers. We are holding the school again in response to the requests we have gotten from candidates and elected officials.
“We feel holding this is a public service. It helps prepare and educate those interested in running for public office, and those wishing to get more actively involved in political campaigns.”
Speakers and topics will include:
- Introductory remarks by Dan Cravens
- Sheriff Craig Rowland: Winning and Losing Elections, Taking it all in Stride
- Steve Brown, Bannock County Commissioner: Preparing to Have a Winning Campaign
- State Rep. Britt Raybold: Campaign Communications and Working with the Media
- Jeff Hough, Marketing Consultant: Social and Multi-Media Marketing for Candidates
- Dustin Manwaring, former Idaho State Representative and attorney: Campaign Finance
The event is open to members of the public. Dinner will be served at the two-hour-long event. The cost of the school is $25 per person. Those wishing to attend should RSVP by July 30 to Dan Cravens at (208) 380-3075, or via email at ldcravens2000@aim.com.