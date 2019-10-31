BLACKFOOT – Nov. 5 is election day when registered voters across Bingham County will go to the polls to cast their ballots in local elections for candidates running for positions ranging from school trustee to mayor and city council members and serving on a fire district commission.
Residents inside the Blackfoot, Snake River, and Firth school district boundaries will also be voting on whether to create a recreation district, and a few Rockford area homeowners will determine whether they want to become a sub-district to the Groveland Water and Sewer District.
Every municipality in the county has at least one council position open, and residents of two cities will be electing a mayor.
In Aberdeen, Larry Barrett is running unopposed for his second four-year term as mayor and three people are running unopposed for city council. They are Diane Hernandez, who will be new to the council, Alan Summers seeking his second term, and Karl D. Vollmer, who completed the unexpired term of Craig Wampler and is seeking his first elected term.
In Atomic City, Larry C. Fiedler and Dieter H. Nippert are vying for Council Seat 1, while Anthony Bandiera and Jared Mundell are competing for Council Seat 2. Voters there will also cast their ballots in favor or against the Bingham County Recreation District
In Basalt, incumbent Mayor Larry D. Wagoner is facing a challenge from Matthew Burch, while Brittney Brittain and Pam Croft are running unopposed for seats on the city council. Basalt voters will also be voting on a trustee for the Firth School District Zone 2, where incumbent trustee Brian Esplin is being challenged by Robyn S. Mitchell. Voters there will also cast ballots for or against the Bingham County Recreation District.
Two of the City of Blackfoot’s council members are running unopposed including Bart Brown for Seat 3 and Jan Simpson for Seat 4. Residents of School District 55 Zone 2 will choose between incumbent Carlos Mercado and challenger Karen Clark Driscoll for the four-year term on the school board. They will also vote for or against the recreation district, and choose between Michael Hepworth and Bruce Lloyd to fill the seat on the Blackfoot-Snake River Fire District board being vacated by Aaron Moon.
In addition to voting on creation of the Bingham County Recreation District, Firth residents will fill two seats on the city council by voting for Shirley Bame and Stewart Portela, both running unopposed for four-year terms. Residents of Firth will also cast ballots for Brian Esplin or Robyn S. Mitchell for the school district Zone 2 seat.
Two people in the City of Shelley are running unopposed for city council, incumbent Adam French for Seat 2 and Leif Watson for Seat 3, replacing Jeff Kelley who chose not to run again.
Patrons of the Country Haven Homeowners Association near Rockford will be voting in a special election to determine whether they wish to create a subdistrict to the Groveland Water and Sewer District.
If the measure is approved, it will be known as Country Haven Subdistrict of Groveland Water and Sewer District.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.