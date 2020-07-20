BLACKFOOT – Dusty Whited, Bingham County’s road and bridge supervisor, met with the county commissioners last week to cover a handful of items on their agenda.
Items to be covered included mountain roads and potential delays needed in opening them to prevent property damage, roll away bin purchases, and restructuring part of Highway 39 alongside the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).
The issues surrounding the mountain roads continue to be an item for discussion with the commissioners, including a property owner’s concern about fence damage.
Earlier this year, the county sent plows and patrols into the Bone area of Bingham County. While there, they moved nearly eight feet of snow, plowed it into berms, and apparently broke some fence during the process. The issue once brought to the commission’s attention was immediately investigated by the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP). ICRMP, which works as an insurance agency for municipalities, found that the fencing in question was not on the people’s property, but rather was in the right-of-way.
The county resident addressed the commission to discuss that he believes the ICRMP representative was incorrect so Commissioner Whitney Manwaring made plans with the concerned resident to view and measure the areas as well.
Manwaring explained that after measuring it, the fence was in the right-of-way, and there is no paperwork of the land being deeded over to the county to move the road, which moved it closer to the landowner’s property. Commissioner Mark Bair made it a point to state that this will be a good learning lesson for the county; they will not have a hard date set for reopening the county roads near Bone.
Next, they talked about the roll away bins. The item was listed as a pre-approval for purchase, meaning they were confirming the purchase of the bins. The commissioners voted in favor of going forth with purchasing them after little discussion.
The biggest item of the three was the suggested changes regarding Highway 39. ITD presented options to the commissioners regarding changing the number of lanes passing through Riverside. Currently, the highway changes into four lanes as drivers approach Riverside then shrinks back down to two lanes leaving the township.
ITD suggests doing what they did in Paris, Idaho, where they took the four-lane highway down to two with a joint turning lane in the middle. According to the ITD representative, the changes have lowered the amount of speeders because they are not jockeying for position as they pass through the town. Paris, similar to the greater Blackfoot area, is its county seat, deriving more correlation between the two.
They also approached the changes with the option of going up to five lanes — two each direction and a joint turning lane. The ITD representative explained the different options to the commissioners, including adding a bike lane to ensure that there is not enough room for people to treat the middle lane like a passing lane. The commissioners, Whited, and ITD will work in conjunction to decide if the changes will be made.