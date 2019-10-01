BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Division is a step closer to being able to being able to raise a new building for headquarters, storage, training and meetings thanks to a donation received Monday.
Through the Sharing Success program, Idaho AgCredit has partnered with CoBank to donate $4,000 to the search and rescue unit. Idaho AgCredit representatives were on hand to make the donation to county sheriff and search and rescue leaders at the county courthouse.
Sharing Success is a grant program where CoBank matches donations from its customers, such as Idaho AgCredit. The purpose of Sharing Success is to give to causes and organizations that have positive impacts in rural America, according to a statement from Idaho AgCredit.
The Search and Rescue unit plans to use the funds to assist in the construction of a building to serve as a headquarters and for storage and meetings. The Search and Rescue is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization consisting of more than 28 individuals and it relies heavily on donations from businesses and individuals.
“This is a great help to go toward the building,” said Mike Fresh, vice commander of the search and rescue unit. “This will help with our funds for our current and next year’s fundraisers.”
The unit is in its sixth year of fundraising, and their next effort is Feb. 22. The new building will be by the county’s transfer station and will consist of a 50-by-80-foot shop, which would quadruple the space currently available, Fresh said.
Idaho AgCredit is an Agricultural Lending cooperative for individuals and families involved in agriculture. Idaho AgCredit is part of the Farm Credit System and makes operating, equipment, livestock, and mortgage loans to farmers and ranchers. Offices are in Blackfoot, American Falls, Rexburg and Twin Falls to serve the agricultural communities.