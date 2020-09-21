MORELAND – The Bingham County Road and Bridge shop continues to take shape near the Central Transfer Station west of Blackfoot. The construction project has made continual progress despite complications due to COVID-19 and will be the new home for the department.
Part of the decision to build a new shop came to light when there had been discussion about a potential offer to purchase the current shop that is located on Frontage Road. The shop located on Frontage Road is continually scrutinized for safety as well as how difficult it has been to get large equipment from there to the Thomas, Groveland, and Moreland areas because of how narrow the silver bridge is. The interested party was looking at the location to extend their business in anticipation for a large project that is expected to grow at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL).
Taxpayers can smile on this project as well; the funding for the new shop extends through a program known as PILT, which stands for Payment in Lieu of Taxes. PILT funds are often received for federal lands such as national forests, military installations, or Bureau of Land Management lands located in the county as a stipend for maintaining the areas near them.
The PILT program is administered under the Department of the Interior which oversees national parks, BLM, national forests, and other federally protected lands. According to their mission statement, PILT funds are a way for the federal government to be considered “good neighbors” inside the states. This year alone, the DOI presented 1,900 counties with more than $514 million to continue to build, maintain, and develop infrastructure, first responders, emergency response, public safety, school systems, and other integral parts of local government.
With the need for the new shop, the county decided to utilize the PILT funds for infrastructure needs, knowing there was real potential in the current shop being sold.
Those heading out to the transfer station have most likely seen the location of the new building as well as the area that will surround it. Contractors are on site building the key features and installing necessary components such as the county fueling station, storage space, and other important pieces. The location allows Road and Bridge a safer location to enter and exit the roadways as well as a more centralized location for their equipment.
The project will continue as fall and winter creep closer so when heading to the Central Transfer Station take a moment to look at the progress on the new shop. The shop will be 22,500 square feet, have 13 bays for equipment, and will be the new home for Solid Waste, Road and Bridge, and the Weed Departments of the county public works.