BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement saying they will pay Bonneville County $120,197.88 for their share of certain court expenses and district-wide court programs in the 7th Judicial District.
Bingham County Clerk Pamela Eckhardt said the 10 counties comprising the 7th Judicial District started by mutual agreement 20 years ago to share the expenses of certain court operations on a prorated basis that benefits all of them and lifts the burden from the smaller counties that have neither the income that larger counties do to support a full court system, nor the crime rate to make it necessary.
Judges from the larger counties rotate among the smaller counties when it’s necessary to preside over cases in one of them, bringing along their own court reporters.
As the largest county in the district, Bonneville is the financial agent for most of the shared revenue, and pays the largest share at $343,356. The three smallest counties — Clark, Butte, and Custer — pay $3,502.85, $7,908.08, and $9,783,22, respectively.
Madison pays $50,229.66, Jefferson pays, $42,852.09, Fremont $31,182.31, Teton $20,262.97, and Lemhi $16,368.62.
The amount each county pays is based on the caseload of each, and broken down into the amount paid for the court assistance office, a staff attorney, court reporter expenses, domestic violence expenses, drug court manager, legal research, court-appointed special advocates for children, and for 7th District administrative support.
Eckhardt said not all of the judicial districts in Idaho have a cooperative program like the 7th has, and that combining the resources of the involved counties is beneficial to all of them.