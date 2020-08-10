BLACKFOOT – Thursday morning the board of health for the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District voted to keep the all of the counties at the “Low Risk” category despite statistical analysis and recommendations from medical professionals.
Bingham County — as of the standards set forth by the board of health of SIPH — could declare the county as High Risk with a comment made in the county commissioners’ meeting on Friday. Sheriff Craig Rowland notified the commissioners that he is at a point where he will be requiring his officers that have worked in the jail before to pick up shifts covering vacancies left by officers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Based on the chart, undue stress on law enforcement is part of the decision-making criteria that decides what stage the county is in. Adding into that matrix of the number of active cases ever approaching 94 per 10,000, it is on the verge, if not across the threshold, of being in the high risk category.
Bingham County was at 80 active cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday with two in the hospital. It is the low number of hospitalizations that keeps each of the eight counties in SIPH from leaving the “Low Risk” category.
Rowland did make it clear that they are capable of working through these shortfalls as long as the commissioners are accepting of his officers receiving overtime pay. Both commissioners Mark Bair and Jessica Lewis expressed understanding and told him that it would be fine to use overtime pay for the officers. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring was unable to be at the meeting Friday morning.
Rowland then turned his attention to the upcoming emergency session of the Legislature. He explained that they will be covering a few important issues during the session including the November elections, schools, and a few others. The session could be as long as a week or their agenda could be finished in less than a day, it will all depend on what they want to address on Aug. 24.