BLACKFOOT – Harper-Leavitt Engineering conducted a road study for Bingham County in an effort to identify any specific area that needs addressing for repair, warning signs, or any other types of information. The results showed that Bingham County has only six miles of road out of 600 miles that needs immediate attention.
Kyle Jolley from HLE started from worst to best, saying he wanted to highlight the areas with the most fatalities and injuries to those involved in motor vehicle accidents. He said because of the level of injuries sustained in certain areas, the county would be a good candidate to apply for grant funds to aid in covering the cost of adding new lighted stop signs on roads that have been deemed as dangerous.
Jolley also stated that Wolverine Road is one of the most dangerous in the county and it will be an area of focus if it continues to be that way. The state decides on providing grant funds based on a ranking system that takes injuries and fatalities into account.
Jolley stated that it would be important to provide some immediate attention to certain roadways in the county and HLE suggested conducting a CRABS reconstruction on one of the roads. CRABS reconstructions involve adding a powder form of concrete to the road surface to reinforce the base. Public Works Director Dusty Whited also confirmed that they want to address the need for reinforcing any roadway that has been deemed a 129,000 pound trucking route.
The route was designated earlier this year with help from an LTAC grant. The route was requested in the area by local businesses that transport heavy loads in and out of the county.
Jolley suggested carrying out continued studies of the areas that they noted so they can determine the level of deterioration and at what rate so repairs can be made before they reach extreme levels of disrepair.
The county will begin receiving lighted stop signs in the near future and will be installing them where they are needed.
OTHER FINDINGS
Whited explained that when the state started to conduct their bridge study on the newest bridge in the county — on Manwaring Lane — they recognized that it was half a foot too short to be able to be conducted by the state. Idaho requires bridges to be at least 20 feet long for them to conduct a bridge study. The state explained that the county will have to contact someone to conduct the study and would not provide the findings they had derived. With some coaxing, they provided the information, but they would not stamp it approved with their engineer’s stamp.
Jolley noted that the rest of the bridges in the county have been reported in good standing. Whited added to Jolley’s statement, noting the Rose Road bridge will have new concrete poured by noon on Wednesday and he had already been to the construction site verifying that the heating system that Cannon Builders was using had the ambient temperature high enough for the concrete to set. Whited said they are using a heated glycol system to heat the area so the concrete will properly set.
Other information that was discovered during the study was the desire to continue to extend the walking and bike path to Shelley in the future which, according to the meeting, was part of the original plan. Although they do not have any current plans to continue the extension past Rose Pond, Jolley wanted to address the walking path during the presentation.