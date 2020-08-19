BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland started a new tradition on Monday night following the presentation of lifesaving awards, announcing that when they have multiple new deputies joining the force, they will have a badge-pinning ceremony where they can invite friends and/or family to participate.
Rowland presented each of the officers with their badges to be pinned on their uniforms before swearing them in.
Rowland called each of the officers up to the front with their family and friends and allowed them to apply their first badge to their uniforms. There were 11 new officers to be sworn in and provided their first badges.