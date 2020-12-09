BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners received updates regarding the purchase of new election equipment with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds.
The grant of $56,000 is allowed to be utilized for the purchase of new election equipment and the county has already fulfilled its requirement for matching funds. The county reached its funds match through the mail-in and absentee ballots.
Tanna Beal, who was filling in for Danette Miller on Monday, explained to the commissioners that they are looking to purchase new election machines that work with the newer software and can print ballots on demand. The new machines will be completely self-contained, capable of having a battery charged as well as connected directly into the network.
The purchase of these newer election machines come on the heels of an alleged conspiracy of voter fraud claimed by acting President Donald Trump after a hard loss to President-elect Joe Biden. The claims of President Trump sent different states into recounts and searching for any evidence of voter fraud, but none has been discovered. In fact, according to an interview with Christopher Krebs, former director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, with national news organizations, Krebs said this election was the most secure in US history.
Through the allegations set forth by President Trump, he claimed that some of the machines used deleted 2 million votes for himself, but later information was found that these accusations were untrue.
The purchase of these new machines is not in response to these accusations, but rather because previous to any election this year, Bingham County — as well as the rest of Idaho — began the transition to an updated system known as TENEX. The TENEX system is used by one-third of the nation. The TENEX system provides a streamlined way to allow new voters to register as well as speeding up the checking in process. The new machines will link directly into the TENEX system utilized by Bingham County.