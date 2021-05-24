BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners discussed and approved a series of new computers to be brought in to upgrade current work stations utilized by employees at the courthouse and out in the field.
On Monday afternoon, IT Department Supervisor Scott Menshing noted that they are overdue for 20 new computers in the county and had requested prior approval to purchase them for under $19,000.
Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring asked Menshing if they had plans for all 20 immediately, to which Menshing explained that five of them would be swapped out for public-facing stations while the other 15 will be used to replace the oldest PCs in the county facilities as per the original plan. According to Menshing, the five needed immediately for public-facing stations will alleviate a large amount of repair time due to computer aging.
Menshing also attended with Dusty Whited to request a specialized laptop in a protective case for one of his employees. The new heavy-duty laptop will be used by one department while their current one will be handed down to the sign department. The expansion of the computers in the departments was notably appreciated by Whited and Menshing.
Following the upgrading of computers, Eric Jackson, building maintenance supervisor, requested a new air conditioning unit for the police command area. Currently, the unit in the location is failing and works only intermittently with less than stellar performance.
Because of the lack of performance, Jackson felt it necessary to replace the unit while the funds are available and before the hot summer months are here. It was noted that the officers find themselves too hot in the summer months in the location creating a need for the new unit. The new unit will be placed in the current unit’s location and will provide remote control of the unit for the employees.
The final item that the commissioners discussed on Monday was the 2022 budget. Although it is only May, budgeting season starts soon for government agencies. Most are over halfway through their fiscal year and begin planning for 2022 at this point. Based on recorded numbers, the county remains confident that the new budget will be similar to the previous budget dollar amounts.
County Clerk Pam Eckhardt noted that as more information is provided, they will start marking where the newest stimulus funds will be placed and the projects it will fund.
They will reopen the current budget later this year to make the necessary adjustments to the line items based on previous decisions by the commissioners. The reopening of the budget will allow the county to see which departments have and which ones have not performed despite the pandemic and should provide an outline as to where funds will need allocated in the 2022 budget.