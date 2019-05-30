Court records revealed more details Thursday about an incident in Shelley in which a man stabbed his father with a pitchfork.
Jonathan Rawson, 35, reportedly stabbed his 68-year-old father with a pitchfork early Wednesday morning. Both of them were taken to East Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. Rawson was later taken to Bingham County Jail.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Rawson broke into his father's house and stabbed him in the face and chest while he was sleeping, intending to kill him.
Rawson also kicked another man at the house and attempted to stab him as well. He also pulled a woman's hair. EIRMC Director of Community Relations Coleen Niemann said the victim had been discharged from the hospital.
The court records state Rawson was angry at his father over a family dispute.
Rawson was charged with battery with intent to commit a serious felony, punishable with up to 20 years in prison, aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison, and burglary, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery, punishable with up to a year in jail.
A court date has not been posted for Rawson to be arraigned.