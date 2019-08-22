BLACKFOOT – Although 13 were scheduled, no preliminary hearings took place Thursday before Magistrate Judge James Barrett because they were either waived or continued.
Preliminary hearing for Rigoberto Oliva, 32, Blackfoot, on two counts of aggravated assault for threatening two different people with a knife was continued to Aug. 29. His public defender Jeffrey Kunz said he had just been handed the case and needs time to learn what the information says.
Preliminary hearing for Debora Marie Pilon, 49, Butte, Mont., on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was continued to Sept. 12 because she had been mailed incorrect information and didn’t know she had to be present.
Rickie Jay Storm, 38, Pocatello, waived preliminary hearing on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Sept. 9.
Preliminary hearing for Frances Leslie Walters, 53, Shelley, on charges of domestic battery resulting in traumatic injury and misdemeanor false imprisonment, was continued to Sept. 9 so his attorney can complete discovery in the case. His motion to remove the no-contact with the victim order was denied. Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin objected to the motion, saying “I don’t think modification of the order is appropriate given the allegations and what family members say happened.”
Roger E. Simpson Jr., 31, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Stevan Thompson on Sept. 25.
Nicole E. Gunderson, 31, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Sept. 9.
Preliminary hearing for David Keith Barrett, 27, Blackfoot, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was continued to Sept. 5 to give his public defender time to conduct discovery in his case.
Colton Tanner Dionne, 24, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic battery with traumatic injury in the presence of a child and is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Sept. 9. His motion to reduce bail to $10,000 was granted.
Preliminary hearing for Christopher Joseph Dusenbery, 19, on a charge of burglary was continued to Sept. 5 to give his public defender time to conduct discovery.
On the motion of county Prosecutor Paul Rogers, a charge against Karl Wayne Lockhart, 31, Blackfoot, of aggravated assault for threatening someone with a knife was dismissed without prejudice. Rogers said the state needs more time to investigate the charges, and they could be refiled.
Preliminary hearing for Andrew R. Young, 32, on charges of domestic battery with traumatic injury and misdemeanor charges of battery and malicious injury to property was continued to Sept. 11 while a plea agreement with the state is worked out. A no-contact with the victim order remains in place.