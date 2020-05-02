BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing at all primary care clinics throughout Eastern Idaho. The test is also available at Bingham’s three urgent cares located in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Pocatello.
For a list of all offices offering the test throughout East Idaho, please call 208-785-4100 or visit www.BinghamMemorial.org/Family-Medicine.
“You might be wondering why you should consider getting an antibody test,” says Dr. Kenneth Newhouse, chief medical officer at Bingham Healthcare. “These tests will provide more information about the virus and where it has spread, enabling public health experts to make better decisions on how to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The antibody test is not a diagnostic tool and cannot be used to determine if you are currently sick. Instead, this test looks to see whether someone’s immune system — the body’s defense against illness — has developed antibodies that would have been used to fight the novel coronavirus.
The antibody test being administered at Bingham is one of the most effective tests currently available, with a reliability of 99% when the test is performed greater than four weeks post-infection. The test itself is a simple blood draw, which is then sent to the lab for analysis and takes three to four days to process the results. The cost for the test is $90 and is covered by most insurance.
To schedule an antibody test, call a Bingham primary care provider. If someone does not have a primary care provider, they can easily see one of Bingham’s doctors or call one of their urgent cares.
“Despite everything going on with COVID-19, I, as well as all of the healthcare providers at Bingham Healthcare, want to reassure you that the hospitals and doctors’ offices in East Idaho are among the safest places to be right now,” says Jake Erickson, chief executive officer at Bingham Healthcare. “Even if you decide not to get an antibody test, pay attention to your overall general health. It’s important to remember to continue seeing your doctors for other health-related issues so they don’t become worse.”
In addition to antibody testing, active COVID-19 tests to determine if you currently have the virus are available at Bingham’s emergency room in Blackfoot and their urgent cares in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Pocatello. If you think you are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 and would like to be tested, please call your primary care provider.
In response to recent news coverage about 16 Idaho nursing homes that have been hit by COVID-19, Bingham Healthcare is reassuring the public that Bingham Memorial’s Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (SNRC) in Blackfoot has not had any COVID-19 cases to date.
“We deeply empathize with those nursing home facilities throughout the state that are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak,” says Carolyn L. Hansen, FNP-C, chief nursing officer at Bingham Healthcare. “For anyone concerned, please know that Bingham Memorial’s Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is not among the nursing homes dealing with an outbreak.”
Since the end of February 2020, Bingham has been working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to closely monitor COVID-19 and to ensure they are complying with their up-to-date guidelines.
Guidelines are at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/long-term-care-strategies.html
“Because the residents in the SNRC are highly vulnerable to all viral illnesses, we’ve always been committed to protecting them in every way that we can,” says Hansen. “We’re also extremely grateful for how quickly our administrative team and staff responded in implementing the guidelines and restrictions given from public health experts.”
Current restrictions and protocols in place include replacing all in person visits with video calls, screening personnel and others approved to enter the facility, and enforcing secure patient entry points. While some nursing home facilities in the state have stopped taking new patients, Bingham Memorial’s Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation is still admitting new patients who require rehab or long-term care.
“At Bingham, we’re here to provide medical care to those in need,” says Hansen. “That’s why we’re here. We regularly practice how to deal with an outbreak or an emergent situation, so we are always prepared. We have strict procedures in place to protect new patient admissions, as well as current patients, and are taking every extra precaution possible to ensure everyone’s safety.”