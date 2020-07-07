FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel has indicated that a casino employee had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Randy’L Teton, public affairs manager for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
The individual was not at work for possible exposure, so there is little potential for any exposures, Teton said. Contact tracers have been notified.
In accordance with the Tribes Safety Plan, approved by the National Indian Gaming Commission, the gaming floor was officially closed, beginning at 3 p.m. on Monday for deep cleaning/sanitizing and will reopen at 10 a.m. today. The hotel remains open.
“We are in contact with our sanitation vendors and have begun the execution of the Safety Plan,” said Colista Eagle, interim chief executive officer, Gaming and Hotel Operations. “We believe we have prepared properly for a situation such as this, and are confident in our ability to protect the health and safety of our guests, team members and community.”
In accordance with the Tribes Quarantine resolution (FHBC-2020-0257), “any resident of the Fort Hall Reservation who tests positive for COVID-19 must remain in quarantine (isolated from others) until they are medically released or do not show symptoms of the COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) for at least 72 hours. Any member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes found in violation of this quarantine shall forfeit their gaming per capita for one (1) year.”
Families are encouraged to help “do your part” by communicating with your loved ones to take action on implementing good habits to prevent the spread of germs, with helpful tips including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Wear face masks.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing or have been in a public place (cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue). If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
- Clean and disinfect at home frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid public gatherings (recommendation from CDC is 10 people or less, this includes birthday gatherings, family BBQs, meetings, etc.).
- Avoid all non-essential travel.
For any health concerns, call Fort Hall Indian Health Service (I.H.S) at 208-238-5400 (Monday-Friday, 8-5 p.m.) or Community Health Resource Center (HRSA) 208-478-3987. Please note there has been an increase of phone calls, so please be patient with both health facilities. For tribal resources check out the Tribes COVID-19 website at www.sbtribes.com
NEW CASES REPORTED IN BINGHAM COUNTY
Bingham County had seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday. That was among 18 new confirmed cases from Southeastern Idaho Public Health, including nine in Bannock County, one in Caribou County, and one in Franklin County.
This brings the total to 264 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. One hundred fifty-eight of the total 264 confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19. For more information, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.