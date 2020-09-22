FORT HALL — A student who last attended Shoshone-Bannock Jr/Sr High School on Sept. 17 was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
The student is currently isolating at home. Ten students and two staff have been requested to self-quarantine sat home until Oct. 1.
Sho-Ban administration has contacted the parents/guardians of those individuals who were in close contact with the student during class and shared recommended protocol. If your student has been exposed, a Tribal Contact Tracer will be in contact with you to assist in further medical attention and guidance while you and your family go through this difficult time. If your student was not in contact, your child is in no threat of contracting the virus.
According to the Schools Safety Plan, all students are required to wear a mask during the school day to limit exposure. The students and staff who were sent home to self-quarantine are due to them being in close contact with the student who has tested positive during an after-school sporting event where masks were not required.
The press release said school administration takes this matter very seriously and will take necessary steps to sanitize the property. If your student is sick, the administration is asking to please keep them home. If you are a concerned parent/guardian, please contact the school directly at 208-238-4200.
Please monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health had 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (10 in Bannock County, 2 in Bear Lake County, 9 in Bingham County, 4 in Caribou County, 4 in Franklin County, and 4 in Power County) in southeast Idaho Tuesday. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 2,456. Out of the 2,456 cases, 1,818 have recovered from COVID-19.
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.