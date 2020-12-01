BLACKFOOT – It has been over two weeks since Gov. Brad Little rolled the state back to a modified version of stage two, limiting gatherings and reminding local authorities that they are allowed to write misdemeanor citations for breaking the orders. The modified stage two went into effect on Nov. 14 after Little held a press conference.
Now, weeks later, the number of cases are similar to those prior to the order and continue to climb as Idaho has marched past 100,000 confirmed cases over the weekend, with a positivity rate statewide over 20% to date. As this number resides high above the 5% threshold set forth by Little and his advisers in previous months, Idaho never made it out of the Rebound Idaho plan because of the aforementioned metric as well as others that stalled the state in stage four.
The efforts and plans set forth by the state to try to re-crush the curve as well as similar efforts in different parts of the nation have been under scrutiny; some of the top analysts are stating that if anyone traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday, they should just “assume they have COVID.” That type of message continues to be the thought as different bodies of government and local authorities scramble to find the next possible answer to slow the increase of positive cases.
In response to the increase before the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health meets on Thursday, SIPH Director Maggie Mann covered the plans leading into the next few weeks for the state and possibly the rest of the U.S. Mann said it is only weeks until one of the COVID-19 vaccines reaches the area, starting with levels of priority — similar to when there was a need for rationing quick results tests.
Mann spent a large amount of time explaining the rigorous testing and scrutiny that new potential vaccines are subject to as well as the safety of ones that make it through the process. She started by noting that she understands why people would be concerned and may feel as though these vaccines were rushed, but she explained that when concerns rose around one of the vaccines and the safety, it was immediately put on hold in early summer to verify whether the concerns were warranted.
After they discovered that the issues thought to be linked to the potential vaccine were proven or not, they would continue their development process, leading to one of the quickest vaccine turn-arounds in medical history.
Mann also covered some falsehoods that have been spread regarding the “if’s” and “whens” of these potential vaccines. The first misunderstanding that she wanted to squash was that of forcing kids to have the vaccine to attend school. Mann said they will never discourage vaccinations for students because they help maintain a herd immunity, but she did explain that the state does not have a mandatory plan for the vaccine.
The next falsehood she noted was over concerns about the safety of the vaccine. As she had previously stated, these vaccines are subject to high levels of scrutiny including testing from the Centers for Disease Control as well the Food and Drug Administration and a medical review from a board of doctors and other specialists. Each of the different levels are more and more strict with their regulations and reasons for or against the passing of a vaccine; each of these groups review the data from the clinical trials as well as all other data collected in the process and make their decisions on the data. Once she reached her conclusion on the topic, she reminded those who remain tuned in to the Facebook Live videos that there will be a Board of Health meeting on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
The BOH agenda is larger than in previous meetings, but it still lists two of the major factors that have been touched on each meeting: the counties will vote on their risk levels and they have a guest speaker. The guest speakers as of late have been medical professionals that have advised the members of the board on how they feel they should vote regarding the risk levels and the circumstances in the hospitals. The information shared has aided in the decision-making for the counties, and may have been a contributor to moving all eight counties into the High-Risk category in their most recent meeting. They will review each counties’ statistics and, based on those numbers, they will make decisions regarding the risk levels.