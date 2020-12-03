BLACKFOOT — A drawing for a special COVID Christmas tree will be held Saturday at Ridley’s with proceeds going to the Idaho Food Bank.
The drawing will be held at 10 a.m. The tree is located at the front of Ridley’s, and tickets are being sold for $5. COVID-themed decorations include toilet paper, sanitizer, and small Corona bottles, topped by a likeness of a COVID germ.
When the annual Christmas Tree Fantasy was canceled, it was decided to have a drawing for the tree and give the proceeds to the Idaho Food Bank. Ridley’s allowed organizers to set the tree up in the store and with cashiers selling tickets.
Organizers also reached out to area businesses for support with an overwhelming response. Businesses supporting this project have included Ridley’s Market, Independent Drilling, K&D Electric, Wada Farms, LRP Construction, Taylor Real Estate, L&L Mechanical, Bowers Collision, Malmstrom Farms, Westmark, Riverside Kwik Stop, Hawker Funeral Home, Mickelsen Construction, Rockford Ranch and Farm supply, Homestead Family Restaurant, Dr. Tom Call, Ogden’s Point S, Industrial Metal Enterprises, Hobby Time Equipment, Gary’s Service, KC’s Wash Bucket, VanOrden and Associates, Rockford Service Center, Liberty Gold, Gail Lim Construction, Hawksco, CHS Bingham Cooperative, Mountain West Electric, and C&B Operations.
Exact total sales won’t be known until ticket sales end tonight, but the estimated total Idaho Food Bank contribution will be between $6,000-$7,000, organizers say.
For additional information call (208) 520-2481 or (208) 520-6596.