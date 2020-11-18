BLACKFOOT – Despite the beliefs of conspiracy theorists claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic would come to a halt following the election, the United States had the largest single-week growth in cases just last week with over 1 million new cases recorded nationally. The amount of new cases provides a reminder that the pandemic is nowhere near its end and is not a political ploy set forth by either side of the aisle.
In Idaho, in the last seven days, there have been 9,117 cases reported. It took the state from the beginning of the pandemic to July 9 to surpass that number in total cases. Now, in seven days, the state is seeing the same level of communication as we saw over the course of nearly four months. This piece of data -- along with hospitalizations, deaths, ventilator use, and intensive care unit capacities -- went into the decision made last Friday by Gov. Brad Little to roll the state back to stage two of the Rebound Idaho plan he announced in May.
The state had made the progression expected at the pace set forth by his plan to return to normal lives, but could never quite meet the metrics needed to complete the rebound, spending the course of months in stage four of the plan. Stage four kept some capacity limits on gatherings and events, but for the most part, the entire state was open and recovering economically. In fact, the state has continued to prosper despite the pandemic shutdown. Reports show the state thriving financially despite the pandemic providing hope of a healthy rebound, but massive increases in cases, infections flooding assisted living facilities, and other gatherings causing increased spread has led the governor to roll the state back first to stage three, then to stage two.
In the first press conference where Gov. Little was asked what it would take to push the state back to stage two, he admitted that he had not even thought about it because he did not want it to get to that point; however, it would only be two weeks before he had to make the decision to do so based on the metrics and reports from hospitals expressing concern of being able to operate at full functionality. That alarm would aid in the decision for Gov. Little to declare the emergency situation and enact the National Guard as some of the surrounding states had already done.
Concerns of whether he would issue a statewide mask mandate were prevalent, including questions from the media, but Little stated that half the state is already under mask mandates and feels that it still should be decided at the local health district level. He made this statement after setting the groundwork for instating a mandate, from expressing that the police have the full authority to cite and enact as officers of the law regarding noncompliance. Following that statement, he had guest speakers who provided emotional appeals, but he never crossed the threshold of a mandate and instead provided stern recommendations.
Idaho is currently ranked 16th for most cases per 100,000 population which is a significant change from being as high as fifth over the last seven days. Although this is a step in the right direction, according to health officials locally and nationally, more effort is needed to ensure that the healthcare system can continue to fully function.
The Centers for Disease Control has made it a point to post on Twitter with remarks about how much easier it is to breathe through a mask rather than a ventilator and challenging people to think before acting. They too are recommending that people wear a face covering when being in a public place.
As flu season starts ramping up and people head indoors for the cooler months, officials are aware that there will be a large spike in cases, just as Gov. Little stated during his press conference. Even though a spike was expected, the continued rise has become a reason for concern for state officials.