BLACKFOOT – After 33 years of dedicated service to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Department, Captain Mark Cowley has retired.
“We are gathered here today to honor and recognize the 33-year career of Captain Mark Cowley,” Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said in a ceremony Wednesday. “He has done it all, from being a lowly patrol officer to the first K-9 officer we ever had to running the detention center and being a captain on the force. He has been a rock throughout it all.”
Cowley has served under five different sheriffs during his 33-year tenure and credits his family for the support they gave him during that time, especially when times were difficult.
“I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family,” Cowley said. “They have been behind me every step of the way, even on those three-month sessions where I was gone to train and further my advancement within the department, they were there and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”
Officers from other departments around the area and state were in attendance as well, representing the Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Department, the Shelley Police Department, and the Blackfoot Police Department.
“I have enjoyed being able to work with the other law enforcement agencies around the state and credit them as well for the growth I have had within this department,” Cowley said. “Lots of the memories I take with me happened with these good officers who were always there to lend a hand when needed.”
The formal retirement announcement and ceremony took place in Courtroom 1 at the county courthouse and was followed by a no host reception at the Elks Lodge.
A press release issued by the department probably said it best:
“We would like to congratulate Captain Cowley on his retirement after 33 years of dedicated service to our communities. Captain Cowley has worked in and/or supervised almost every division of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at some point in his career, including many years as a K9 handler with his partner Andy. Captain Cowley spearheaded the Bingham County Youth Coalition and made such a tremendous difference in so many lives. We are proud to have people like Captain Cowley as part of our team and he will be greatly missed. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
“One of the best things about this job was being able to work with the youth of the community,” Cowley said. “Watching a lot of them turn their lives around, receive scholarships and go on to be productive citizens in our community. So many of them have turned to law enforcement, are doctors and teachers and active in other walks of life. I will always cherish being able to work with and beside many of them.”
Thank You Captain Cowley for you many years of dedicated service to the Blackfoot and Bingham County Areas.