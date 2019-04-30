BLACKFOOT — After growing the business online, Katie Tribble has opened a brick-and-mortar shop for her Creative Kreations Ceramics and Gifts at 144 W. Bridge St.
The store’s opening was celebrated Tuesday with a ribbon cutting attended by members of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.
The business is a family-run operation with Tribble’s husband Ron and daughter Brittany Mencer providing major assistance.
The doors to the brick-and-mortar shop opened April 1, but it was made possible by the success of her online reach through Amazon, Etsy, and Ebay, Katie said, along with help from her family.
“I do most of my business on Amazon, it’s made so much possible through Amazon. I’m happy with the results,” she said.
Tribble said she has gotten a 100 percent five-star rating through Etsy, 98 percent through Ebay, and 95 percent on Amazon.
Opening the business on Bridge St., has allowed her to save money in monthly rent to keep her molds — totaling over 6,000 — in four storage units, all kept full.
She said she will continue to fill orders online along with doing business at the shop.
“It’s not easy working online, but I love it,” she said. “I find a lot of enjoyment in this, and customers like to reminisce when they see items we carry. People are excited they found me.”
There is a large area in the store for young and old to go in and work on painting their items.
“Kids come in here and be creative, we have entire families coming in,” Tribble said.
Regular store hours are 2-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 2-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Customers can make appointments outside of regular hours, and there is a discount for groups.
Tribble said she started doing ceramics when she was young, with her grandmother’s encouragement. She’s been in the business 15 years.
“Taking care of our customers is what drives me, I want to keep them coming back,” she said.