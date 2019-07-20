SHELLEY — The Bingham Crisis Center has expanded into the Shelley-Firth area with services now available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Shelley outreach office is located downstairs at Shelley City Hall at 101 S. Emerson. It is available to help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence with protection orders and other services such as a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter, court advocacy and support, individual counseling, a support group, supervised visitation, and a love and logic parenting class.
The Shelley outreach office started at Shelley City Hall the first week of July. According to counselor Lesa Padilla, if a potential client were to come in the front entrance, they would speak to one of the city hall staff and say they needed to speak to the crisis advocate downstairs, or they can call her direct line at (208) 681-3852.
The Shelley Police Department shares the same building as city hall.
“(Police) Chief (Rod) Mohler was very kind to allow us to use the facility to serve Shelley and Firth clients,” Padilla said. “City Hall is on one side and the police department is on the other. If someone were to need more privacy, if they called my direct line, I could meet that person at a different door.”