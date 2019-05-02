BLACKFOOT — With the wind blowing hard through Courthouse Square, it wasn’t enough to keep at least 40 people from gathering at Courthouse Square to note the city’s Day of Prayer event as part of the National Day of Prayer Thursday.
The message emphasized during the event was “Love One Another” as members of a wide variety of local denominations gathered for prayer for city and national leaders, families, and the nation.
Blackfoot’s event was filled not only with prayer but praise songs, hymns, and words to reflect on through local religious leaders.
Romans 13 out of the Bible was referenced in submitting to governing authorities. A prayer was offered for Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll, his family, and the city.
The prayer asked to use the mayor to seek justice for the city, to give him wisdom and discernment to lead diligently.
The wind blowing through the square brought about a prayer asking for the winds of God’s spirit blowing through Blackfoot to bring unity between people and churches in the area.