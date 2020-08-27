BLACKFOOT -- Russell Crowe has had a career that most actors only dream about.
For a three-year period, Crowe was nominated for best actor and took home the Oscar for "Gladiator" in 2001. The mere fact that he was nominated three straight years is pretty incredible and he has shown that he has the ability to be cast in just about any kind of a role and bring forth a performance that is scintillating in and of itself.
Crowe's new film, "Unhinged," is more of the same and casts the Australian actor in a role he has not been in before, that of a mentally deranged or unstable man and he brings forth a performance that will shake you to your innermost parts and leave you with chills. He is that good and gives us that good of a performance.
Crowe gained a substantial amount of weight to take on this role and looks on the verge of being rotund and the roundish shape of his face with its familiar beard and shaggy head of hair has him looking just like the character he is performing.
Crowe gives a performance that is worthy of mention, however the film itself leaves something to be desired. Look for Crowe to get some nominations when the awards season rolls around and for a lot of criticism for the film at the same time.
The interesting part is this is one of the first films to be released since the outbreak of COVID-19 back in March virtually shut down Hollywood and the film industry for the past six months. The true value of this film may be lost as a lot of theaters have yet to get cranked back up and showing films once again.
The film plot is pretty good.
Tom Cooper, a mentally unstable man on a violent killing spree in order to commit suicide by cop, invades a home and kills its occupants, then sets the house on fire and drives away as the house is destroyed in an explosion.
Rachel Hunter, a newly divorced single mother living in New Orleans, drives her 15-year-old son Kyle to school. While driving, Rachel gets stuck in rush hour traffic, and honks at a pickup truck that has failed to go after the light has turned green. The owner of the truck, Cooper, soon catches up to Rachel and demands an apology. The exchange escalates and a chase ensues before Rachel loses the man and is able to drop Kyle off at school.
When Rachel tries to contact her friend Andy, a divorce lawyer, for help, she finds that Cooper, having stolen her phone earlier, uses her daily planner to locate Andy and brutally kills him in the diner where they were supposed to meet. Cooper continues to stalk and harass Rachel. He attacks her brother Fred in her house and kills Fred's girlfriend, Mary. Cooper then sets Fred on fire just as police arrive at the house. They manage to shoot Cooper in the shoulder but he still escapes. Cooper then catches up with Rachel again on a highway.
Rachel and Kyle are pursued to her mother's old house, where Kyle hides inside. Cooper attacks Rachel in the driveway and goes into the house to find Kyle. As Cooper attempts to strangle Kyle, Rachel picks up a pair of scissors and stabs him in the eye, killing him. Rachel finds out that Fred had survived the attack and was in the hospital. After providing statements to the police, Rachel and Kyle leave to go and see Fred. As they drive away, a car cuts across Rachel and she almost honks her horn at the driver, but decides against it after what they have been through, to which Kyle simply responds, "Good choice."
"Unhinged" is currently showing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill and is one of the first films that will be debuting at the Movie Mill as more and more movies are released and making their first Idaho showings here in Blackfoot.
While this may not be Crowe's best work, it is still very watchable and rates a solid 4.25 on a scale of 1-5 although it may be a bit squeamish for younger patrons and those who can't handle some of the scenes in the film. There is violence and swearing much like you would hear in real life and it all comes at the hands of Crowe, which only enhances his performance.
Whether the film is totally believable is left up to the film goer, but it is worth a look for adults.