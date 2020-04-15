In 1880, there was a war of sorts going on in this country. It wasn't a war in the sense that most people think, but it was a war nonetheless.
This war was between Thomas A. Edison and George Westinghouse, as the two giants of industry were fighting to see who would prevail in being the man who could get electrical power into a city and light the whole city with electricity-based lighting.
The two men had vastly differing beliefs in how the power should be supplied and who could produce the best light bulb and some of the conflicts that they had during that time will seem rather mundane in today's era, especially with the length of time that a light bulb could burn and provide continuous light.
Now, mind you, this was at a time when the prevailing light was furnished with kerosene or lamp oil lights and the fire danger and fumes and storing of lamp oil was dangerous in and of itself.
Electricity would eliminate all of that, making for a friendlier environment and a far lesser threat to fire taking down a whole house or block or even a great portion of a city.
Edison had his sights set on Menlo Park in New Jersey while Westinghouse was eyeing Pittsburgh.
The two met at the White House for one meeting with the president and financier J.P. Morgan who was told by Edison, “I hope you gentlemen brought your checkbooks.” He was eyeing a $5 million investment at the time just to get things started, which was a large sum at the time.
Edison was played to a tee by standout actor Benedict Cumberbatch, while Westinghouse was played by Michael Shannon who has had his fair share of top roles in recent years.
This movie was great at the start, and although it lagged a bit towards the ending, it was very intriguing to see how these two titans of industry battled back and forth, stealing each other's ideas and modifying them to try and get the upper hand.
The primary difference was Edison's belief in direct current, while Westinghouse favored alternating current and part of the battle was how they proposed to get the electrical power to the cities themselves.
Edison was burying his power lines, while Westinghouse used power poles to string his electrical lines above ground to get them to the homes and businesses.
The two kept the battle raging until they were to meet at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair.
In the end, it was Edison who could manufacture the better light bulb and Westinghouse would win out with his choice of current, alternating.
This movie was primed to gather in a bushelful of awards and was actually ready for release as early as 2017, but due to Harvey Weinstein's legal problems with his sexual harassment allegations and charges, this film wasn't ready until 2020 and just missed getting into theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been released on DVD and is available at Redbox and other venues currently, no play on words intended.
This movie will likely garner its fair share of awards in the next cycle of the award season and you can expect that Cumberbatch and/or Shannon will receive their share of nominations.
I enjoyed the show, especially the interaction between two top notch actors and would recommend it to nearly anyone who enjoys a good movie. While it is fairly fast paced at the beginning, there were a few slow parts toward the middle and end that could detract a younger audience, but anyone from teen years and up should get something out of this film.
I rate the movie a 4.75 on a scale of 1-5 and is so much better than other ballyhooed shows that it should be a must watch for a lot of people.
When many theaters re-open for crowds in the coming weeks, this film will likely be on the list of shows in the theaters, so if you want to see it on the big screen, feel free to wait and see.
