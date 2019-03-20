BLACKFOOT — Work is going on now in preparation for a new branch of D.L. Evans Bank at 1350 Parkway Dr., the former site of the Pango Mango frozen yogurt shop.
John V. Evans Jr., president and chief executive officer of D.L. Evans Bank, made the announcement in a press release. The new Blackfoot branch will be opening in May.
The branch will be a full-service location offering a full range of banking products and services with decisions made locally, the press release said.
“We are excited to open a branch in Blackfoot,” Evans said. “We have had multiple requests from the local community for a branch in Blackfoot and we are happy to be able to fulfill the financial needs of our customers. Our customers are a priority and we are focused on serving them and providing them with the best customer service.”
Bart Brown has joined the bank as vice president Blackfoot branch manager. Brown has 22 years of banking experience with extensive knowledge in management, commercial, and agricultural lending. He is actively involved in the community as an elected city council member, a board member for the Bingham Urban Renewal Agency, and he serves as treasurer for the local Bingham United Rugby Club.
Joining Brown is Stacey Martin as commercial loan officer. Martin has 20 years of banking experience and is involved with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce, the Blackfoot Rotary Club, as well as the Soroptimist of Blackfoot.
Also joining the Blackfoot team is Bill Hudson as vice president senior commercial loan officer. Hudson has been with D.L. Evans Bank since 2016 and has been located at the Idaho Falls branch. Hudson is very involved in his community, and dedicates his time to various community events and organizations, including the East Idaho Falls Rotary Club.
D.L. Evans Bank was founded in 1904 and has total assets in excess of $1.5 billion. The Blackfoot branch will be the 32nd branch for D.L. Evans Bank.
“D.L. Evans Bank is a family owned community bank with a focus of giving back to the communities we serve,” the press release said. “While times have changed, the bank has never lost sight of the founder’s vision, ‘That banking is really just about one thing: helping people.’ That is the strength of a family owned community bank, building meaningful, long-term relationships. This is community banking.”