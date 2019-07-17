BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot branch of D.L. Evans Bank opened in May, but a big celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the opening with a large crowd on hand in the parking lot outside its front doors at the Riverside Plaza.
The celebration included a host of dignitaries, including Idaho’s Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin as well as state representatives and bank executives.
The bank’s rich history with D.L. Evans as founder and its southern Idaho roots was remembered by master of ceremonies John V. (JV) Evans III, executive vice president, and John V. Evans Jr., the bank’s president and chief executive officer, who make up two generations of the Evans family participating in the bank’s daily operations and on the board of directors.
It was noted that a group of southern Idaho businessmen founded D.L. Evans Bank on September 15, 1904, in Albion, and that bank — built on an agricultural foundation — remains profitable to this day.
“(Blackfoot branch manager) Bart Brown has put together a great team of bankers, this will be a great location for us,” “JV” Evans said.
McGeachin celebrated the bank’s family history, which includes former Idaho Gov. John V. Evans, who became president of the bank after leaving office as governor.
“This is the culture you create,” McGeachin said.
Evans Jr., called his father a “workaholic,” joking that he could only be satisfied with working as the bank’s president after serving as governor.
“We kept the doors open through some pretty tough times through a lot of years,” he said. “But we hired well, that was important. We’ve had a super run, and we’re excited about Blackfoot. The market ties in well with its agricultural base here. I expect to see a big boom in the market here, this will help this area thrive.”
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll said he was proud to invite D.L. Evans Bank to Blackfoot.
He joked that the bank seemed to be moving so fast that it wasn’t sure if Blackfoot was its 31st or 32nd branch.
Among the things Carroll said impressed him about the bank was its commitment to the community with all of its employees living in the community and being involved in civic affairs. He also said he was impressed by the growth he’s seen already at the Blackfoot branch, with $8 million in loans and $4 million in deposits in just around two months.
Brown said the undertaking for the Blackfoot branch started nine months ago, and he thanked John Evans Jr., John Evans III, and Don S. Evans Jr., chairman of the bank’s board of directors, “for giving us a chance.”
Aside from Brown, Blackfoot branch employees include Raegan Moser, operations officer; Bill Hudson, vice president/commercial loan officer; Stacey Taylor, commercial loan officer; Angelique Gamino, personal banker; Tara Tracy, loan assistant; and tellers Erika Stecklein and Teresa Merrill.
The Blackfoot branch is located at 1350 Parkway Dr. It is a full-service location offering a full range of banking products and services with decisions made locally.