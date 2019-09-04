2019 fair logo

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY

DISCOUNTED GATE WITH CHANNEL 3 – $4 ADULT GATE ADMISSION WITH NEW SCHOOL SUPPLIES UNTIL 1 PM

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

Noon – 1:30 pm — Indian Relay Races – FREE

Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

7:30 pm — The Offspring

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

WEST EVENTS ARENA

9 am — Jumper/Hunter Classes

NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING

HOW TO DAY

11 am — Instant Pot Demonstration with Brittany Waters

1 pm — Buttercream Icing Demo with Desi Richards, Desi Cakes

3 pm — Making Unique Flavors & Fillings Demo with Desi Richards

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules

GODDARD PAVILION

Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank

8 am — Boer Goat Judging, Purebred/Full Blood Registered Does

10 am — 4-H Market Meat Goat Show

1 pm — 4-H Market Lamb Show

BEEF SHOW BARN

9 am — Junior Hereford Show

1 pm — Herefords

2:30 pm — Mini Herefords

5 pm — 4-H Beef Show

GOAT ARENA

9 am — Dairy Goat Judging

YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN

8 am — 4-H Swine Show

Noon — 4-H Dairy Cattle Show

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

3 pm — Growing in Containers Demonstration with Debbie Babbitt