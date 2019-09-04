THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY
DISCOUNTED GATE WITH CHANNEL 3 – $4 ADULT GATE ADMISSION WITH NEW SCHOOL SUPPLIES UNTIL 1 PM
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
Noon – 1:30 pm — Indian Relay Races – FREE
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm — The Offspring
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
9 am — Jumper/Hunter Classes
NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING
HOW TO DAY
11 am — Instant Pot Demonstration with Brittany Waters
1 pm — Buttercream Icing Demo with Desi Richards, Desi Cakes
3 pm — Making Unique Flavors & Fillings Demo with Desi Richards
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
8 am — Boer Goat Judging, Purebred/Full Blood Registered Does
10 am — 4-H Market Meat Goat Show
1 pm — 4-H Market Lamb Show
BEEF SHOW BARN
9 am — Junior Hereford Show
1 pm — Herefords
2:30 pm — Mini Herefords
5 pm — 4-H Beef Show
GOAT ARENA
9 am — Dairy Goat Judging
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
8 am — 4-H Swine Show
Noon — 4-H Dairy Cattle Show
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
3 pm — Growing in Containers Demonstration with Debbie Babbitt