FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

DAY SPONSOR: SPARKLIGHT ADVERTISING

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races

Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

7:30 pm — Gabriel Iglesias

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

WEST EVENTS ARENA

9 am — Open Horse Classes

NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING

9 am — 4-H Demonstration

10 am — Staying Safe Online Demo by Matthew Smith-Operation Shield

11 am — Cinnamon Roll Demonstration with Chris Potter

INFIELD

9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules (east end)

9:30 am — FFA Horse Judging (west end)

GODDARD PAVILION

Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank

9:30 am — FFA Livestock Judging

4 pm — Pony Halter Classes

5 pm — Pony Halter Performance Classes (following Pony Halter Classes)

BEEF SHOW BARN

10 am — Junior American Angus Show

1 pm — American Angus Show

3 pm — Supreme Over All Beef

5:30 pm — 4-H Jr. Market Animal Awards Program

6 pm — 4-H Jr. Livestock Market Animal Sale

YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN

9 am — 4-H Dairy Judging Contest

Noon — 4-H Dairy Skill-a-thon (following 4-H Judging Contests)

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

-------------

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races

Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

7:30 pm — September Slam Demolition Derby

Presented by: Blackfoot Elks Lodge

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

WEST EVENTS ARENA

9 am — Open Horse Classes

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Youth – Unbraided & Mules

GODDARD PAVILION

Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank

10 am — Open Wether Sire & Dam Show

4-H BUILDING

1 pm — 4-H Style Revue

3 pm — 4-H Super Shopper Contest

DAIRY SHOW BARN

9 am — 4-H Livestock Judging Contest

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

11 am — Bees and Their Homes Demonstration with Clarence Peck

3 pm — Sharing the Harvest