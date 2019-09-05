FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
DAY SPONSOR: SPARKLIGHT ADVERTISING
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm — Gabriel Iglesias
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
9 am — Open Horse Classes
NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING
9 am — 4-H Demonstration
10 am — Staying Safe Online Demo by Matthew Smith-Operation Shield
11 am — Cinnamon Roll Demonstration with Chris Potter
INFIELD
9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules (east end)
9:30 am — FFA Horse Judging (west end)
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
9:30 am — FFA Livestock Judging
4 pm — Pony Halter Classes
5 pm — Pony Halter Performance Classes (following Pony Halter Classes)
BEEF SHOW BARN
10 am — Junior American Angus Show
1 pm — American Angus Show
3 pm — Supreme Over All Beef
5:30 pm — 4-H Jr. Market Animal Awards Program
6 pm — 4-H Jr. Livestock Market Animal Sale
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
9 am — 4-H Dairy Judging Contest
Noon — 4-H Dairy Skill-a-thon (following 4-H Judging Contests)
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm — September Slam Demolition Derby
Presented by: Blackfoot Elks Lodge
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
9 am — Open Horse Classes
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Youth – Unbraided & Mules
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
10 am — Open Wether Sire & Dam Show
4-H BUILDING
1 pm — 4-H Style Revue
3 pm — 4-H Super Shopper Contest
DAIRY SHOW BARN
9 am — 4-H Livestock Judging Contest
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
11 am — Bees and Their Homes Demonstration with Clarence Peck
3 pm — Sharing the Harvest