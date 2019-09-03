2019 fair logo

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY

DISCOUNTED GATE WITH CHANNEL 8 – $4 ADULT GATE ADMISSION WITH CANNED FOOD DONATION UNTIL 1 PM

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

8 am — Barrel Racing – FREE

Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners

12:30 pm — Flying Feathers Draft Horse Race – FREE

1 pm — Horse Pulling with Utah Horse Pull Association – FREE

Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners

7:30 pm — Motor City Madness

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

WEST EVENTS ARENA

9 am — Morgan, Mules & Mustang Show

NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING

“FREE” DAY

1 pm — Gluten Free Demonstration with Emily Job

2 pm — Guilt Free Demonstration with Shannon Hamilton

4 pm — Worry Free Demonstration with Jill Turner

5 pm — Reed’s Dairy Baking Contest-Cream Cheese Dessert–Entering

5:30 pm — Reed’s Dairy Baking Contest-Cream Cheese Dessert–Judging

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules

11 am — Pony Driving Classes

GODDARD PAVILION

Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank

1 pm — Boer Goat Show, Registered Does – Division A

2:30 pm — Boer Goat Show, Junior Bucks (following Division A)

4 pm — Boer Goat Show, Commercial Meat – Div. C (following JR Bucks)

5 pm — Jr. Draft Horse Showmanship Competition, Unbraided & Mules

7 pm — 4-H Breeding Sheep Show (subject to change)

BEEF SHOW BARN

5 pm — Mini Hereford Steer Show

6 pm — Open Market Animal Classic Show

GOAT ARENA

9 am — Jr. & Sr. Goat Showmanship Show

10 am — Jr. Doe Goat Show (following Showmanship Classes)

11 am — Sr. Doe Goat Show (following Jr. Doe Goat Show)

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

3 – 5 pm — The Annual Tomato Tasting Experience! with Rich Dodds