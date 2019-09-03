WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY
DISCOUNTED GATE WITH CHANNEL 8 – $4 ADULT GATE ADMISSION WITH CANNED FOOD DONATION UNTIL 1 PM
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
8 am — Barrel Racing – FREE
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
12:30 pm — Flying Feathers Draft Horse Race – FREE
1 pm — Horse Pulling with Utah Horse Pull Association – FREE
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
7:30 pm — Motor City Madness
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
9 am — Morgan, Mules & Mustang Show
NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING
“FREE” DAY
1 pm — Gluten Free Demonstration with Emily Job
2 pm — Guilt Free Demonstration with Shannon Hamilton
4 pm — Worry Free Demonstration with Jill Turner
5 pm — Reed’s Dairy Baking Contest-Cream Cheese Dessert–Entering
5:30 pm — Reed’s Dairy Baking Contest-Cream Cheese Dessert–Judging
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules
11 am — Pony Driving Classes
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
1 pm — Boer Goat Show, Registered Does – Division A
2:30 pm — Boer Goat Show, Junior Bucks (following Division A)
4 pm — Boer Goat Show, Commercial Meat – Div. C (following JR Bucks)
5 pm — Jr. Draft Horse Showmanship Competition, Unbraided & Mules
7 pm — 4-H Breeding Sheep Show (subject to change)
BEEF SHOW BARN
5 pm — Mini Hereford Steer Show
6 pm — Open Market Animal Classic Show
GOAT ARENA
9 am — Jr. & Sr. Goat Showmanship Show
10 am — Jr. Doe Goat Show (following Showmanship Classes)
11 am — Sr. Doe Goat Show (following Jr. Doe Goat Show)
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
3 – 5 pm — The Annual Tomato Tasting Experience! with Rich Dodds