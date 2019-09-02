2019 fair logo

PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY

DAY SPONSOR: MAN UP CRUSADE

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

8 am — Team Penning, Branding and Sorting Competition – FREE

Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners

6:30 pm — Mutton Bustin’

Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners

7:30 pm — Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo

Presented by: Project Filter

Promoting: Man up Crusade

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

WEST EVENTS ARENA

8 am — Breed Horse Show

NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING

QUILTING DAY

10 am — Kaleidoscope Quilts Demonstration with Carol Hiland

11 am — Lone Star Quilts Demonstration with Carol Hiland

1 pm — Quilting Rulers You Need or Not! with Linda Beattie

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am — Miniature Horse Cart Driving Classes

BEEF SHOW BARN

10 am — All Other Breed Beef Show

3 pm — Supreme Over All Beef Show

THE GARDEN

10:30 am — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

3 pm — Native Plants in the Landscape, Presented by Dr. Steve Love, University of Idaho Aberdeen Research Station