PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY
DAY SPONSOR: MAN UP CRUSADE
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
8 am — Team Penning, Branding and Sorting Competition – FREE
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
6:30 pm — Mutton Bustin’
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
7:30 pm — Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo
Presented by: Project Filter
Promoting: Man up Crusade
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
8 am — Breed Horse Show
NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING
QUILTING DAY
10 am — Kaleidoscope Quilts Demonstration with Carol Hiland
11 am — Lone Star Quilts Demonstration with Carol Hiland
1 pm — Quilting Rulers You Need or Not! with Linda Beattie
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am — Miniature Horse Cart Driving Classes
BEEF SHOW BARN
10 am — All Other Breed Beef Show
3 pm — Supreme Over All Beef Show
THE GARDEN
10:30 am — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
3 pm — Native Plants in the Landscape, Presented by Dr. Steve Love, University of Idaho Aberdeen Research Station