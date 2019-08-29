2019 fair logo

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

DAY SPONSOR: MATTRESS FIRM

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

8 am — 4-H Jr. Working Ranch Horse Show – FREE

Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners

7:30 pm — Brett Young

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

INFIELD – EAST END

8 am — 4-H Jr. Horse Driving Classes

1 pm — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate

GOAT ARENA

10 am — 4-H Dog Show

THE GARDEN

10 am – 9 pm — Ask a Master Gardener

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

-------------

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

DAY SPONSOR: MY PILLOW

PARADE

10 am — “Taste the Fun!” Parade (begins on corner Rich St. & Shilling St. runs down Shilling St. & ends at Alice St.)

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

8 am — 4-H Jr. Horse Show – FREE

Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners

7:30 pm — Bull Riding Championships

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

WEST EVENTS ARENA

8 am — Stock Dog Competition, Sheep & Cattle

4 pm — The Jay Ellis Memorial Lil’ Cowpoke Rodeo

Sponsored by: Blackfoot Elks Lodge, B – B Leather and Eastern Idaho State Fair

4-H BUILDING

3:30 pm — 4-H Lego Free Build Activity

5 pm — Sugar Art Team Cake Challenge, Non-Pro Team Challenge

Presented by: Zions Bank

6 pm — Sugar Art Team Cake Challenge, Pro Team Challenge

Presented by: Zions Bank

INFIELD – EAST END

3 pm — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate

GODDARD PAVILION

Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank

4 pm — Miniature Horse Performance Classes

GOAT ARENA

2 pm — Idaho State Arm Wrestling Championships

YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN

9:30 am — 4-H Poultry Show

RABBIT BARN

9 am — Rabbit Show, Adult Classes

SWINE BARN

9 am — Non-Terminal Swine Breeding Show

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

11 am — Buzz with the Bees Demonstration with Clarence Peck