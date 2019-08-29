FRIDAY, AUGUST 30
DAY SPONSOR: MATTRESS FIRM
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
8 am — 4-H Jr. Working Ranch Horse Show – FREE
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
7:30 pm — Brett Young
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
INFIELD – EAST END
8 am — 4-H Jr. Horse Driving Classes
1 pm — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate
GOAT ARENA
10 am — 4-H Dog Show
THE GARDEN
10 am – 9 pm — Ask a Master Gardener
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
-------------
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
DAY SPONSOR: MY PILLOW
PARADE
10 am — “Taste the Fun!” Parade (begins on corner Rich St. & Shilling St. runs down Shilling St. & ends at Alice St.)
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
8 am — 4-H Jr. Horse Show – FREE
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
7:30 pm — Bull Riding Championships
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
8 am — Stock Dog Competition, Sheep & Cattle
4 pm — The Jay Ellis Memorial Lil’ Cowpoke Rodeo
Sponsored by: Blackfoot Elks Lodge, B – B Leather and Eastern Idaho State Fair
4-H BUILDING
3:30 pm — 4-H Lego Free Build Activity
5 pm — Sugar Art Team Cake Challenge, Non-Pro Team Challenge
Presented by: Zions Bank
6 pm — Sugar Art Team Cake Challenge, Pro Team Challenge
Presented by: Zions Bank
INFIELD – EAST END
3 pm — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
4 pm — Miniature Horse Performance Classes
GOAT ARENA
2 pm — Idaho State Arm Wrestling Championships
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
9:30 am — 4-H Poultry Show
RABBIT BARN
9 am — Rabbit Show, Adult Classes
SWINE BARN
9 am — Non-Terminal Swine Breeding Show
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
11 am — Buzz with the Bees Demonstration with Clarence Peck