SUNDAY, SEPT. 1

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

9:30 am — Cowboy Christian Church Services

Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races

Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

7:30 pm — Western Tractor Pull Nationals

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

WEST EVENTS ARENA

9 am — Open Horse Show

Noon — Wild Horse Demonstration by 4-H Mustang Trail Challenge

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate

GODDARD PAVILION

Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank

8 am — Angora Goat Show

9 am — Open Sheep Show (following after Angora Goat Show)

5 pm — Jr. Draft Showmanship Competition, Braided & Intermediate

RABBIT BARN

9 am — Rabbit Show, Youth Classes

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

3 pm — Garden Fitness Demonstration with Jon Lyksett

MONDAY, SEPT. 2 (LABOR DAY)

DAY SPONSOR: PROJECT FILTER

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

11 am – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races

Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

6:30 pm — Mutton Bustin’

Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners

7:30 pm — Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo

Presented by: Project Filter

Promoting: Military Night

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

Noon — Kids Pie Eating Contest

Presented by: Idaho Falls Magazine/Harris Publishing

1 pm — People’s Choice Award: Best Fair Food Finals

Presented by: I.E. Productions

4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

WEST EVENTS ARENA

9 am — Gaited Horse Show

Noon — Wild Horse Freestyle Demonstration

3 pm — Wild Horse Adoption

NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING

1 pm — Carved Walking Sticks Demonstration with Aaron Barrett

2 pm — DNA & Unlocking Your Family History with Melinda Barnes

4 pm — “Cookie Contest – Judged by Kids” – Entering

5 pm — “Cookie Contest – Judged by Kids” – Judging

Sponsored by: Snake River Graphics & Nash Electrical, Inc.

4-H BUILDING

9 am — 4-H Demonstration Contest

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate

GODDARD PAVILION

Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank

8 am — Open Sheep Show

5 pm — Miniature Horse Halter Classes

BEEF SHOW BARN

10 am — Simmentals

1 pm — Shorthorns

3 pm — Murray Grey Beef Show

GOAT ARENA

8 am — 4-H Dairy Goat Show

YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN

10 am — 4-H Rabbit Show

POULTRY BARN

9 am — Poultry & Pigeon Show

SWINE BARN

9 am — Swine Market Animal Show

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

3 pm — Salsa Party! with Debra Hamilton & Michelle Talbot