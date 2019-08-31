SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
9:30 am — Cowboy Christian Church Services
Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm — Western Tractor Pull Nationals
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
9 am — Open Horse Show
Noon — Wild Horse Demonstration by 4-H Mustang Trail Challenge
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
8 am — Angora Goat Show
9 am — Open Sheep Show (following after Angora Goat Show)
5 pm — Jr. Draft Showmanship Competition, Braided & Intermediate
RABBIT BARN
9 am — Rabbit Show, Youth Classes
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
3 pm — Garden Fitness Demonstration with Jon Lyksett
MONDAY, SEPT. 2 (LABOR DAY)
DAY SPONSOR: PROJECT FILTER
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
11 am – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
6:30 pm — Mutton Bustin’
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
7:30 pm — Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo
Presented by: Project Filter
Promoting: Military Night
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
Noon — Kids Pie Eating Contest
Presented by: Idaho Falls Magazine/Harris Publishing
1 pm — People’s Choice Award: Best Fair Food Finals
Presented by: I.E. Productions
4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
9 am — Gaited Horse Show
Noon — Wild Horse Freestyle Demonstration
3 pm — Wild Horse Adoption
NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING
1 pm — Carved Walking Sticks Demonstration with Aaron Barrett
2 pm — DNA & Unlocking Your Family History with Melinda Barnes
4 pm — “Cookie Contest – Judged by Kids” – Entering
5 pm — “Cookie Contest – Judged by Kids” – Judging
Sponsored by: Snake River Graphics & Nash Electrical, Inc.
4-H BUILDING
9 am — 4-H Demonstration Contest
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
8 am — Open Sheep Show
5 pm — Miniature Horse Halter Classes
BEEF SHOW BARN
10 am — Simmentals
1 pm — Shorthorns
3 pm — Murray Grey Beef Show
GOAT ARENA
8 am — 4-H Dairy Goat Show
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
10 am — 4-H Rabbit Show
POULTRY BARN
9 am — Poultry & Pigeon Show
SWINE BARN
9 am — Swine Market Animal Show
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
3 pm — Salsa Party! with Debra Hamilton & Michelle Talbot