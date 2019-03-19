BLACKFOOT – The owner of Gale Lim Construction was working with a grader Tuesday to repair damage to East River Road west of Firth that resulted from his trucks hauling gravel from a gravel pit off Bergren Lane for construction of the I-15 Rose Road Interchange.
Lim said the damage occurred after the frost began leaving the ground, but says it wasn’t entirely due to travel by the heavy trucks.
County Public Works Director Dusty Whited discussed the road damage with the Bingham County commissioners Tuesday morning, saying it may become necessary to shut the pit down until the ground becomes firmer and the road can be repaired.
Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring said they didn’t want to shut the pit down and it wouldn’t do any good at this point for the county to embark on a major repair job.
“The best we can do is to do maintenance on the road, he said.
Whited replied that he’d already ordered that done. “And I’ve told them it has to be done good enough that not just the trucks, but everybody who uses the road is safe.”
Manwaring said he was thinking that public traffic could be rerouted so it wouldn’t have to be on the same road with the trucks.
Lim says the reason the road broke down so easily was because it wasn’t built with a proper base in the first place.
Pointing to the large hole, he said it had only a smattering of gravel and about an inch of asphalt. “The base should be made of 12 inches of pit run gravel, 12 inches of crushed gravel and topped with at least four inches of asphalt,” he said. “That’s the way we build them.”
His truck drivers are careful and do not exceed the speed limit when hauling, Lim said. “I check on them regularly. This is a 55-mile-per-hour zone and yesterday they weren’t going over 38.”
His company has a rule that any driver who is cited for speeding on a job has to pay his or her own fine, Lim said, and that helps keep them careful.