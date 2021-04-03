SHELLEY – Danica Valdez is a very determined go-getter. She constantly impresses others with her work ethic and using her talents to help other people.
Danica was recently honored by the Shelley School District Board of Trustees as a Student of the Month at Shelley High School.
Danica has so many talents and is always kind and happy to share her positivity with all of those that are around her. It is a great blessing to have Danica at Shelley High School. She truly blesses the lives of other who are around her.
Among many of the things Danica does is to serve as an office aide and has done so for the past several years. She also was able to work hard on her senior project and she raised enough money to have a record board created for the girls in their weightlifting programs at Shelley High School. It currently hangs outside of the weight room for everyone to admire.
She is a dedicated athlete that pushes herself and encourages others to work just as hard.
She constantly leaves words of encouragement on others' desks and helps to bright their day.
Danica is always friendly in the hallways and always asks how your day is going and wishes you well for the rest of your day! She is very quietly consistent in her temperament and attitude and makes others have a good day.