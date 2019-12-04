I remember the first time that I noticed Daniel Craig in a movie. It was in a Tom Hanks film called “Road to Perdition.” It had a cast of notables like Paul Newman, Jude Law and others beside Tom Hanks, but Daniel Craig stuck out in my mind as he almost stole the show from the more recognized actors.
That has been the case in a number of other films that I have had the pleasure of watching that starred Daniel Craig, and “Knives Out” is no different.
Craig has made a number of noteworthy movies such as “Munich,” “Defiance,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” and is now wrapping up his fifth and reportedly last James Bond movie.
In each of the movies that he has been cast, Craig has brought something to the film that has made it memorable, whether it was “Defiance,” where he is one of three Eastern European Jewish brothers who exact revenge on the Nazis in 1941 from the forests of of their boyhood memories, to being one of a crew that was assembled by Israeli Intelligence to pay back the terrorists who murdered a number of Israeli athletes during the Munich Olympics, or the way that he has re-introduced James Bond to a whole new character in the James Bond franchise.
In each movie, he brings something new and special to the film.
In “Knives Out,” Craig is no different, playing the role of a private investigator that is brought in to assist the police in uncovering the possible murderer of mystery writer Harlan Thrombley, played by Christopher Plummer. The role of Benoit Blanc tests Craig, but he pulls it off amazingly well as he works from the background to help solve the mystery.
Among a cast of well-known actors from Michael Shannon to Jamie Lee Curtis to Chris Evans to Toni Collette, Craig stands out in his own way and basically steals the show with an outstanding performance.
The movie itself presents one twist after another as the patriarch of the family, Harlan Thrombley, has set his own family up in their own version of a business that is related in some way to the family fortune. Thrombley then sets about dismissing each and every one and their dependence on the family fortune, by firing each one and removing them from his will on his 85th birthday.
The result is mass chaos among the family when Thrombley is found dead, apparently by suicide, but Blanc is not convinced and he begins to work on the investigation to find the real killer and is led from one character to another.
Eventually, a number of things point to the personal nurse, played by Ana de Armas, especially after the will reading leaves the young immigrant with the family’s entire fortune and the family members received not a thing.
After much finger pointing and a number of accusations, Blanc is led in a number of twists and turns as the story winds through the entire family, each of whom has a reason to be involved in the murder mystery.
The movie is well done and produced and the setting is just like one out of a good Agatha Christie novel. When all is said and done, the viewer will be well satisfied and will have enjoyed the journey to the finish of a movie put together well.
I give the film a 4 ½ stars on a five-star rating and found it well worth not only my time, but my investment at the ticket office.
“Knives Out” is currently showing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill and show times can be found on their website at www.royaltheaters.com.