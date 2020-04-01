The movie “Dark Waters” was released in November of 2019 and is about the case against DuPont and its dumping of waste products into the rivers and landfills of West Virginia. Some have called this the "Killing Fields of West Virginia" and the majority of the dumping had to do with the materials used to manufacture Teflon which was widely used to line cookware manufactured by DuPont.
The waste product was found to be causing cancer and deaths not only in humans, but all forms of life from cattle to pets to plants and even turned the stones in a riverbed sharply white when compared to other rocks in the same area.
This was a catastrophe bigger than most other class action lawsuits of the time.
Mark Ruffalo stars as Robert Billott, a Cincinnati attorney for Taft Stettinius & Hollister, a firm that represents major corporations, including DuPont, one of the world's most powerful chemical manufacturers. Through personal ties, and against the wishes of his own colleagues, Billott decides to help a lowly cattle farmer from Parkersburg, W.Va., named Wilbur Tennant (played by Bill Camp, with beetle brows that make him look like Beau Bridges from a distance). Wilbur's cows have been getting sick, going insane, and dying off at an alarming rate, and he's convinced it's because DuPont poisoned the nearby water supply. He's right, of course, but proving it won't be easy, nor will establishing a chain of intentionality that might make DuPont liable for cleanup and restitution.
What follows is a detective story with a nice guy lawyer at its center. Robert Billott is convincingly portrayed by Ruffalo as a sort of human version of Droopy the Dog, a cartoon character who defeated flashier, more volatile adversaries by being unflappable, indomitable and polite, and showing up where his foes least expected it. Haynes uses wide shots to emphasize Ruffalo's modest height compared to looming costars like Tim Robbins (as Billott's boss Tom Terp). The actor's turtle-in-a-shell body language further emphasizes that this smart, ethical man is financially, politically, even scientifically outgunned when trying to prove that DuPont has been dumping toxic waste into West Virginia soil, causing cancer, distemper, and rotting teeth in humans and animals alike.
Moviegoers who keep up with environmental news (or who have read about the actual case that inspired "Dark Waters") know that the farmer's plight is a gateway to a wider discussion of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a byproduct of one of DuPont's most lucrative postwar products, Teflon. This in turn leads to a wider and more alarming look at toxic chemicals that are spread through the water supply, enter human bodies, and stay there.
Ruffalo is also credited as a producer and a screenwriter in this film and I found it very intriguing and interesting and it kept my interest throughout.
This movie is probably not best suited for pre-teens as they may have trouble following the time-line and the deep history that is presented in this case.
I enjoyed the film and would rate it a solid 4 on a scale of 1-5 and it is a good watch, especially for anyone who remembers Teflon and the mass marketing machine that was on every television commercial for many years as DuPont pumped millions of different products into the marketplace that were coated in the very stuff that was killing thousands of people along the way.
You can find the film on DVD at most Redbox outlets and on Netflix and other streaming companies you may subscribe to.