SHELLEY – The possibility of establishing a four-day school week for the upcoming 2020-21 school week was discussed Thursday at the Shelley school board meeting.
Discussion about the four-day school week will take place on the following dates:
- Monday, Feb. 10, from 4-8 p.m., board members have scheduled a work session to discuss and research the four-day week. The meeting will take place at the District Service Center, 185 W. Center St., in Shelley. The work session is a public meeting; however, public comment will not be accepted. If people have facts or data they would like to get to the board members, please get it to them before the work session. The trustees’ contact information is available on the district’s website at shelleyschools.org
- Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., a public input meeting is scheduled in the Little Theatre at Shelley High School.
- Thursday, Feb. 20, the regular board meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the District Service Center. Shelley trustees will make the final decision about the four-day school week during this meeting.
The public is welcome to attend each of these meetings and is specifically invited to attend the public input meeting on Feb. 13.
Calendar Committee Chairman Dale Clark presented the results of two surveys to the Shelley trustees. The surveys were conducted in December 2019 and in January 2020.
In the December survey, 1,392 responded. When asked about a four-day school week, 70.1 percent of respondents said they would be interested in a four-day school week.
Because of the positive response from the December survey, a second survey was conducted this month. In the January survey, there were 1,943 people responding. In this survey, 71.6 percent stated they would like the four-day school week to start next school year (calendar year 2020-21). The percentage of people who preferred the five-day school week totaled 28.4 percent.
In other business, members of the board welcomed new trustee Kara Higham, who was sworn into office.
Asked why she was interested in serving on the school board, Higham said, “I have four children in the school district and I want to know what’s happening.”
Cole Clinger was elected chair of the school board; Scott Frederickson was elected vice-chair.
The monthly board meetings are on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.
Tammy Martin, the kitchen manager at Hobbs Middle School, was recognized as the employee of the month.
Jeremy Burton was recognized as the Shelley High School student of the month for his leadership and because he is kind and polite to everyone.
Board goals include student safety, excellence in education, fiscal responsibility, improve school/home relations, and positive board relations.
Jannica Tanner and Sheri Schmidt presented the Shelley Education Foundation report to the trustees.
“We have a new website and people can donate now online,” Tanner said. “We want to impact as many students as possible; however, the foundation does not fund field trips or teachers’ trips.”
Schmidt, the bookkeeper, said, “By the end of December, (the foundation) has received $7,000 in donations. The money is spent on students and teachers; we want to assist every teacher as much as possible.”
Voters will be asked to vote on a supplemental levy for the district that totals $575,000.
“This is a renewal,” Superintendent Chad Williams said. “We are not asking for any additional money.”
Election Day is March 10. Early voting begins Feb. 24.
Positive Happenings in the Shelley School District can be found on the district’s website at shelleyschools.org
A few of the highlights include:
- Sunrise Elementary students raised $1,492.53 for Coins for Christmas. That amount was the highest amount raised by a school in the Shelley, Challis, Salmon, and Butte School Districts. Sunrise students won a pizza party for the entire school sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union.
- Many students at Stuart Elementary are volunteering their time at recess to shovel snow on the playground and create safer walking paths. Ten snow shovels have been provided for the kids to use. The shovels are all getting used every recess.
- Hobbs Middle School raised over $1, 000 to help provide less fortunate students at Hobbs with Christmas presents.
- SHS students earned 481 college credits from Idaho State University during the fall 2019 semester.