BLACKFOOT — Dawn Enterprises was started in 1974 by Terry Hawley, a Blackfoot city leader with a vision.
Its mission statement is to “assist individuals of Southeastern Idaho with mental, physical or social disabilities in achieving independence through employment training, skill training, social development, or living enhancements up to each individual’s maximum capability.”
Donna Butler — who started at Dawn Enterprises in 1978 — took over as executive director following Hawley’s death in 1997.
Dawn Enterprises continues to grow, now offering an embroidery service going under the brand “Dawn Embroid Me.”
The embroidery started when they brought four machines in late last year, Butler said.
”We can embroider four pieces in the time it takes to do one,” she added.
The private non-profit 501 c(3) organization, located at 280 Cedar St., assists individuals by offering employment, housing, and community support services.
It has been in continuous operation since it started and is governed by a board of directors, volunteer citizens from the community with a wide range of interest and expertise, several of them being the parent of a disabled individual.
As executive director, Butler — in conjunction with an assistant director — oversees the day-to-day operations and reports directly to the board.
Dawn Enterprises is divided into four departments, each managed by an individual selected based on experience, education, and dedication to enhance the programs they oversee.
”We provide skills,” Butler said. “We teach life skills so the people can work, either here or out in the community.”
Among the products produced at Dawn Enterprises, the most well-known are anti-flash hoods for military use. Butler said the organization has several contracts with the U.S. military, along with several commercial contracts.
Dawn Enterprises employs 125 people, with 85 in the production area, she said.
Butler noted that 85 percent of its workforce has some kind of disability. All of its manufacturing processes are ISO Certified, meaning the quality has to meet strict standards.
”I see people come and go from here, although some have been here for over 20 years, even 30 years,” Butler said. “The quality of work done here is excellent. These are employees with an excellent work ethic.
”I’m extremely proud to know what goes into our services and products. The (ISO) certification affirms that the quality is there. You couldn’t ask for better workers.”