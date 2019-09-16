BLACKFOOT — The annual Day of the Corn event may have gotten off to a later start than expected Saturday morning at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, but many hands made quick work of the event.
Day of the Corn is a part of Blackfoot’s Community Dinner Table (CDT) effort, which starts the last Tuesday of October and goes every week until the last Tuesday of March, feeding individuals and families of various needs, whether it’s a financial need or a family needing a night off from cooking.
The dinners are held at the Methodist church.
Day of the Corn was started eight years ago. Richard Johnson from Grove City Gardens in the Groveland area donates the corn, and volunteers get it ready for storage and preparation for the dinners.
“It started out a little slow this year, it was a little late arriving,” said Randy Shiosaki, who’s been in charge of Day of the Corn for the past three years after having it turned over to him by Lee Hammett.
“But there were at least 40 people helping, that’s what makes it go so fast — people showing up to help and give of their time.”
Elizabeth Fields, an organizer in the effort, said they handled about 5,000 ears of corn Saturday.
“We started doing this in 2010 and haven’t skipped a beat,” Fields said. “The procedures used are like a well-oiled machine now.”
Shiosaki said that when the corn effort first started, they would cut the corn with a knife, then someone came up with a corn cutter that works just by putting it over one end of the corn and running it over the cob.
“But now we have a tool with a screw-type base which makes it go even faster,” Shiosaki said.
The process consists of a group shucking and bagging the corn, then it’s brought to the church where it’s blanched and put in coolers to cool down, then it’s taken over to a table with eight people with cutters.
The corn is then collected and taken into the church where a group of ladies put it into gallon bags, then it’s taken to the community food pantry for storage.
“It basically runs itself,” Shiosaki said. “We have different (LDS Church) wards that come and help, we have cookers, we have ladies for the kitchen. It’s a way that the community helps each other.”
Shiosaki said corn left over will be given away at the pantry.
“It’s really a lot of fun,” he added. “We’re grateful and appreciative of the people who show up to help year after year.”