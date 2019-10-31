BLACKFOOT — On the heels of Halloween, the Hispanic community will be noting “Dia de los Muertos” (Day of the Dead) Saturday at Jensen Grove from 5-9 p.m.
According to Dulce Phillips, the event is a time to celebrate life and family, remembering loved ones.
”It’s like our Memorial Day here but more colorful,” Phillips said. “Dia de los Muertos is a big subject and also fascinating that wraps you in a colorful magic. I know it’s going to be cold but we will have a wonderful experience honoring our loved ones.”
The celebration includes a display of ofrendas (altars) in memory of loved ones.
”I would like to share this with the community for them to know the difference between Halloween and Day of the Dead, also for the many generations from Hispanic parents that have never seen or experienced something like this. I believe this is a great opportunity for our community to learn about this as a cultural thing.”