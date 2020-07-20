It would be the Martin and Willie Companies that would have the biggest struggle.
Being the last of the emigrants coming from Europe, they would reach Iowa late in the summer. Levi Savage, a missionary that had made the trek before, urged those who would need to make the trip to wait out the winter. Others would argue with Savage, claiming that divine intervention would protect them on their trip.
The groups would depart on the 17th and 27th of August, with the Willie Company leaving first. As they approached the Sweetwater River near the Continental Divide, they would find themselves in a horrid snowstorm that would prevent travel. The snowstorm would halt the rescue mission that had been sent from Salt Lake City to aid the two later handcart companies on their journey.
The weather would halt both the traveling companies and the relief squad sent out but a scouting team would bring flour to the Willie company. They had already begun slaughtering their worn-down pack cattle for food stuffs in efforts to slow the losses.
Just days later, the Willie Company would reach the Rocky Ridge section of their journey. They would find themselves in another snow storm, ascending the mountain in knee-deep snow. They would lose 13 to the weather that night; they had to drop half of their luggage during the trip to make space on the handcarts for more flour from the rescue parties. The group would make it to the Salt Lake Valley on November 9, 1856, while suffering a loss of 68 people on the way.
The Martin Company would have even more trouble than the Willie Company, hitting snow just after they crossed the Platt River near present-day Casper, Wyoming. They would struggle and fight through the weather, but would ultimately make camp shortly after with concerns of losses.
The rescue party sent to aid the Martin Company would fail to find them after reaching Fort Bridger and the leaders of the rescue mission would suggest sending them back to Salt Lake after concluding that the Martin Company had decided to winter east of the Rockies. Hearing this from a courier, Brigham Young ordered the relief effort to continue farther east, wanting them to find the Martin Company. They would meet up with the Martin Company on November 18, and would bring with them buffalo meat from a fresh hunt that is accredited with saving many lives with the protein and fats from the animal.
They would perform triage amputations on the trail, saving people from frostbite and gangrene. Ultimately, they would have to continue on to Salt Lake City, arriving on November 30. The company lost at least 145 members, while many survivors had to have more amputations conducted so that they could live their new lives.
SWEETWATER RIVER CROSSING
The Sweetwater River Crossing is one of the most historically noted moments on the wagon treks. The Martin Company made the crossing with aid from a handful of young men on the relief mission. Anecdotally, three men are credited with carrying the exhausted and ill company across the river in November. They would use all their might to carry, pull, and aid those crossing the Sweetwater, exposing themselves to nearly freezing water temperatures with floating ice chunks making way downstream.
The water, although only two feet deep at the time, was nearly 100 feet across at the point of fording it. C. Allen Huntington, George W. Grant, and David P. Kimball are three most notably remembered for this famous crossing, but it would actually be 18 young men in total that made multiple trips across the icy waters to ensure the safety of the company.
It is claimed that Brigham Young had exclaimed that these three young men — Kimball, Grant, and Huntington — shall live eternal life in the “Celestial Kingdom of God, worlds without end.” Although later it was explained that these kinds of statements are not common in the doctrine, and are not part of the church’s doctrine, it was claimed that the three men would succumb to injuries sustained during these heroic moments.
The claim that they passed from the crossing at Sweetwater was highly over-publicized and subject to interpretation; it is also proven that the person making such claims did not witness the crossing and was going only on the accounts of another person’s account. Orson F. Whitney’s account is the one used most often, and even used by Gordon B. Hinckley, former president of the church, and was taught in Sunday school for years, claiming that all of the boys had passed, but yet Huntington was still alive during this statement.
Other things that came out of this hard travel included the claims of retention and resolve. It was stated that none of the wagon companies ever complained about the situations and conditions, nor did they chastise the church for subjecting them to such extremes.
William Palmer wrote a paraphrase of Francis Webster who made the statement in Sunday School class in Cedar City. He wrote, “Did you ever hear a survivor of that company utter a word of criticism? Not one of that company ever apostatized or left the church because everyone of us came through with the absolute knowledge that God lives for we became acquainted with him in our extremities.”
This famous quote has made many rounds in the church, included being quoted by David O. McKay in 1948, later by Gordon B. Hinckley, James E. Faust, and was taught to children in Sunday School for years. The claim that no one left or complained is far from correct; in fact, many did deviate from the church and plenty complained about the conditions that they endured making the trip out west.
People would criticize Brigham Young for allowing the two wagon companies to leave so late in the year, following his rebuke of the leadership that allowed them to leave. He is blamed as the leader of the church at the time, with one of his ex-wives denouncing him, stating that her ex-husband’s plan was “cold-blooded, scheming, blasphemous policy.” Young had blamed Richards for not halting the companies in Florence. Richards was later called a scapegoat for Young’s “fundamental errors in planning.”