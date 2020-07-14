TRANSITION TO ILLINOIS
The Mormons were driven out of Missouri permanently following the 1838 wars. They established Nauvoo, Illinois, and were quickly accepted by their neighbors. They bought the then-named town of Commerce and renamed it to Nauvoo, which meant “How Beautiful upon the mountains.” The migration of Latter-day Saints to the area brought the population to nearly 12,000 which was the same size of Chicago at the time.
As time started to pass, Joseph Smith would pass away in 1844, and invasions from outside would follow the Mormons to the area. The continued issues with their neighbors would cause the Latter-day Saints to follow Brigham Young to the Great Salt Lake area where they would settle on July 24, 1847.
LIFE ON THE PRAIRIE
Brigham Young established the Vanguard that would travel west from Nauvoo in efforts to locate an area that would be suited for the Latter-day Saints. Young is accredited with the search for this location regarding its ability to provide for the Mormon people as well as being somewhere that no one would want to take from them. He made friends with Thomas L. Kane who was in the good graces of the Polk Administration had arranged safe winter grounds for the Vanguard on Native American lands. They would refer to the area as Kanesville. Kane would also do everything that he could to keep the federal government from continuing the persecution of the LDS community. Young would arrange a meeting with Father Pierre-Jean De Smet about the Great Basin area that he had chosen as a potential land for the Mormon people. Young used his connections and interactions with trappers and mountain men regarding the Great Basin and Salt Lake Valley. Once he was convinced that no one would want to come and threaten their livelihood again, they began to establish Salt Lake City.
ESTABLISHMENT OF THE VANGUARD
Prior to leaving Nauvoo, Young met with the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, most of which had just returned from the British Mission bringing money and tools for the expedition. They had acquired maps by an explorer named John C. Freemont so that they had an idea of safe passages as well as tools to better know where they area including tools for latitude and longitude, elevation, and the barometric pressure.
The Vanguard was arranged in military companies, each with a leader. The group of 143 men, which included three slaves and eight members of the Quorom of Twelve, three women, and two children as well as enough animals to move their materials and rations. They took enough rations to sustain the group for one year.
Young was known for always being involved in the planning as the group traveled. They would journey west from 7 a.m. to around 8:30 p.m. every day with travelers expected to be in bed by 9 p.m. and up at 5 a.m. the next day to start over. They would travel six days a week, with them observing the Sabbath on Sundays. Young is recognized for chastising the group’s hunters for wasting flesh that was not needed. They did not need to kill as many animals as they had for them to remain sustainable.
Members of the companies were given specific tasks; William Clayton was appointed as the group’s scribe. His job was to create a collection of their travels as accurate as possible with proper descriptions for historical records. He was also tasked with keeping count of how far the group traveled each day, meaning that he had to count the revolution of the wagon’s wheel and then math it out via the circumference. He grew tired of counting the wagon’s wheel all day so along with the help of Orson Pratt, another member of the Quorom of Twelve, created a way to have an apparatus attached to the wagon wheel and count for them. They enlisted the Vanguard’s carpenter to create a “clog” that would count every revolution. This item, named the roadometer, is the basis of today’s odomoters used in modern vehicles.
Pratt also served another duty during the trek; he was the group’s scientific observer. He would utilize instruments and tools to take readings, kept a log of different minerals, rock formations, animals, and vegetation in the areas that they traveled through. In today’s time, both Pratt and Clayton’s journals are coveted items in the LDS Church.