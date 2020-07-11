Picture this – a dusty trail, a life-changing journey, and hopes for a better future – that is all the Mormon pioneers had when they made the trip to Nauvoo, Illinois, after they were imprisoned in Missouri and persecuted following the 1838 Mormon War.
Following the war, Missouri Governor Lilburn Boggs issued an executive order ordering all Mormons to leave the state or be executed. This would be part of the prelude leading to the days of ‘47, where some of the Mormons would travel with Brigham Young to settle Salt Lake City.
The Mormon War was sparked following the slow migration for most of their people from the eastern half of the country. Joseph Smith Jr. (more known as Joseph Smith among members of the Latter-day Saints community), founder of the LDS Church, described Jackson County, Missouri, as the location of the second coming of Christ and the City of Zion would be near the township of Independence. Once this declaration was made, Smith’s followers, known as Mormons at the time, would travel to the area and began preparing for the City of Zion.
Following a revelation on 1831, it was believed that if they were righteous enough, they would inherit the land held by others (which is now the land of your enemies) in Missouri. Moreover, based on scripture, members of the LDS Church believe that the Native Americans are ancient Israelites. These beliefs promoted proselytizing among the local tribes.
The increased Mormon activity in the area as well as control of local economies hurt the perception of them to their neighbors and drove a wedge between the two communities.
The members of the LDS Church were driven out of their homes without any form of compensation or real reason and were left with no legal pathway following lawsuits and civil actions. The people of Jackson County, Missouri, had no intentions of allowing the Mormons to regain their lands. The Mormon people put together a militia of sorts, but were left to fend for themselves at Zion’s Camp. The governor of the state had expressed that he was going to help them with their problems, but left them to fend for themselves.
As more people converted and migrated to Missouri, people also began to settle in the nearby Clay County. The increased numbers led Alexander William Doniphan to push the Missouri state legislature to create an area just for the Mormons to settle. The area would be named Caldwell County which included areas of land that originally were slated to be parts of Ray and Daviess counties. People immediately began settling the area and were to name it Far West, the Mormon headquarters of Missouri.
As a few years passed, the compromise was broken by members of the Mormon Church following the schism created in Kirkland, Ohio. The Mormon Church moved its headquarters to Far West, which upset a lot of the Missouri people; they felt that the Mormons had breached the agreement set forth previously. Fear rose around the idea that the Mormons’ votes would be what decided elections because in the past, the two parties were fairly even. The addition of these new voters to the area would be what would decide elections.
All of these problems with the local Missourians fell in line with the Salt Sermon provided by Sidney Rigdon who was speaking out about the issues with dissenters in their church; more notably, the men who were high ranking officials in the Mormon Church who were excommunicated from the church during the struggles with Missouri leaders. Rigdon expressed, “The dissenters were as salt that had lost its savor and that it was the duty of the faithful to cast the dissenters out to be trodden beneath the feet of men.”
While the Salt Sermons took place, the Danites were formed to carry out the presidency’s plans, whether right or wrong, to remove the dissenters from the area. The Danite Manifesto, signed by prominent members of the Mormon Church, warned the dissenters to “depart or a more fatal calamity shall befall you.” The pressure on the dissenters would lead to them fleeing — only to create more tension between the anti-Mormon locals the Mormon settlement. This would be the start of the Mormon Wars of 1838.
The war began with the Gallatin County Election Day Battle where candidate William Peniston made anti-Mormon statements about suffrage, and if the people of Missouri allowed the Mormons to vote, they would be allowing them to take control of the government.
Peniston’s statements brought nearly 200 locals out to prevent Mormons from being able to vote. Thirty Mormons approached the polls and ended in a fight after being told they were not legal to register to vote in Clay County.
