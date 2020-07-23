The Days of ‘47 continue to be part of Utah’s heritage and they try and celebrate it every year. The State of Utah recognizes July 24 as Pioneer Day which is also the day that the Mormon travelers in the Vanguard Company reached the Great Basin. This amazing feat all those years ago continues to be a moment of importance to Utah and all descendants of the various pioneers.
The Days of ‘47 parade has been known by different names throughout its history and started only two years after the pioneers started to settle the Salt Lake Valley. The beginning of the celebrated times dubbed the event the “Pioneer Days Parade” up until 1931. The name was changed to “Covered Wagon Days Parade” from 1931 to 1946, then gave its current name “Days of ‘47 Parade” until the present. Moreover, the Days of ‘47 celebrations have survived the tests of time, only missing the years during World War I, World War II, and during the COVID-19 pandemic. The festivities for the 165th annual parade have officially been postponed until 2021.
From the beginning of the celebration, the parade has been a staple. It used to be predominantly LDS-based, but as the years have passed, it has become more and more inclusive, allowing other religious organizations to join. The start of the parade was clearly marked with Native Americans dancing prior to any floats making their way through the route. As the clock strikes 9 a.m. local time, everything starts. For those who cannot make it to the parade each year, they are able to view it through KSL-TV in Salt Lake City.
Remembering the past is more than just a parade; it is a way of life. The actions taken to get to where people are now, the heritage, the history, and controversy are all part of remembrance.
As in the previous editions, the Mormon settlers went through a world of nightmares to reach their final home. Starting in different parts of the early United States and other parts of the world, the first migration took the Mormons to Jackson County, Missouri, as it was thought to be the closest place to Zion, the holy land. Because of the differences in communities and beliefs, they were eventually ran out of the Missouri area, and became religious refugees in Illinios.
They would settle in a new land, Nauvoo, but again they became outcasts. They did everything in their power to live in harmony with others, but could not make this last forever. It became overly apparent when Joseph Smith Jr., the organizer of the Mormon religion, was shot and killed after being persecuted for his religious beliefs. This is the scar on the Mormon religion; they were persecuted for religious beliefs — the sole reason for the separation from Britain which led to the creation of the United States.
Both Joseph and his brother Hyrum had been jailed when the prison was overrun by 200 or more men in a mob. They blackened their faces with wet gunpowder and opened fire. Hyrum was killed first, and is attributed with saying, “I’m a dead man, Joseph!” right before he was shot in the face. Joseph’s death was more traumatic; they shot him multiple times as he tried to escape from a second-story window.
The two brothers ended up in the jail in Carthage, Illinois, following the declaration of martial law in Nauvoo, by acting mayor of the area, Joseph Smith Jr. He did so after declaring an anti-Mormon newspaper created in Nauvoo as a public nuisance. The press was then destroyed and Smith asked the Nauvoo Legion, the militia, to keep the city safe. After getting the Legion active, Hyrum and Joseph turned themselves in in Carthage and would be murdered awaiting trial.
It is important to note that at this time, Joseph was running for President of the United States, and negative statements about him were being plastered in the media, stating he was a polygamist and setting himself up as a theocratic king. These claims, although unfounded, were enough to cause problems at the local level and led to the Smith brothers being killed. Only five of the 200 or more men in the mob were charged with murder, but all five would be acquitted — there would be no justice served.
The hatred toward Mormons would be the catalyst to send them out west. Brigham Young would lead the members of the Mormon Church to the Salt Lake Valley while Joseph Smith III, son of Joseph Smith Jr., would create the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after disagreement about a hot topic during the era. Smith III took a stance against slavery while Young did not.
The trek across the country would be a constant stream of members from across the United States and parts of Europe, with major breakdowns and late wagon companies being large historical failures. These are the things that need to be remembered.
The famous quote, “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it,” attributed to George Santayana, is the point of remembering what has happened. Those key moments that led to the settling of the Salt Lake Valley, and inevitably encouraged the settlements around Bingham County and the rest of southeastern Idaho, are part of everyone’s history. The good, the bad, the ugly — all are part of the Mormon history.
Remember, even as the celebration is halted this year, even when someone makes trespass, even if someone does something that hurts you, learn from the past of those who came before and celebrate the lives they made possible for all of their future generations.