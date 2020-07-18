WINTER QUARTERS
The area known at the time as Winter Quarters received its name by happenstance; it would be where the Mormon people wintered prior to leaving on their trek to the Great Basin. The location for the Mormon settlement was agreed upon between the federal government at the time with the help of non-Mormon friend Thomas L. Kane.
At Winter Quarters, the Mormon people would build a flour mill that was powered by the waters of now-known-as Mill Creek. The flour mill was built to increase the use of resources that the Mormon people had worked hard to acquire. The mill cost the Mormon people $3000 at the time, but later was sold to a member of the church and later abandoned it when the Mormon migration traversed the continent to settle in the Salt Lake Valley.
THE MORMON TRAIL
The Mormon Trail is the designation of the trail system used by the Mormon Pioneers who made the trek across the continent from Winter Quarters in the spring and summer of 1847. The Mormon Trail, which stretches from Nauvoo, Illinois, to Salt Lake City, Utah, follows large spans of trail that was also utilized by the the Oregon and California Trails; The trails would later be collectively known as the Emigrant Trail. The Mormon Trail transverses 1,300 miles and was covered in just three months. Now, the Mormon Trail has been designated in the National Trails System as the Mormon Pioneer National Historical Trail.
The trail was mapped and utilized by emigrating Mormons for years to come, including handcart companies that would be established in efforts to bring those making the journey for the next few years to the Salt Lake Valley without costing the emigrants coming from the British Isles and Europe. The handcart companies were split into 10 groups that would make the trek across the midwest. Each of the companies would express that the handcart system allowed them to travel across the 1,300 miles at a faster pace than those who made the journey with draft animals.
Each of the handcarts were built and crafted for those who would be pulling them to the Great Basin, and became a staple for the Mormon Migration as early as 1856 and would continue until 1860.
The 10 companies all came from Europe and were unable to afford teams and wagons to make the journey. This posed a serious problem for the group and would become the spark for the handcart movements. During this trek, two of the companies started late and would get caught in the middle of the Wyoming winter, which would prove to be a disastrous situation for those caught in the weather. John Chislett, one of the survivors, is credited with writing, “Many a father pulled his cart, with his little children on it, until the day preceding his death.”
Moreover, those who made the trip with handcarts would only amount to 10 percent of the pioneers who had trekked, it would become a staple and a symbol for their movement. To this day, the handcart is used a symbol of motivation and determination for those who made the journey out west and continues to be honored in Pioneer Day celebrations, church events, and other commemoratives.
The need for the switch to the handcarts from traditional wagon trains became apparent to Brigham Young following a horrible harvest in 1855. Young brainstormed ideas and came up with the switching to handcarts to alleviate the burden of cost on the Perpetual Emigration Fund established to aid in the cost of aiding follow Mormons to make the journey to Salt Lake. Young sent a letter to Franklin D. Richards, the president of the European Mission in September of 1855. The letter was published in the Church-owned "Millennial Star," on December 22, 1855. The letter was also endorsed by an editorial by Richards, bolstering the idea which would prove to be the push needed to bring more of the Mormon people from Europe to America. That year the number of emigrants coming to the country went from 1,161 the year before to 2,012 following this announcement.
The initial handcarts had some serious manufacturing defects and were claimed to have been built from green wood. Because of these issues, once the people made the trip to Winter Quarters, the most important parts of the handcarts were “tinned,” meaning that they used metal to reinforce the axle and wheels. These practices became standard fare for the handcart companies, but because of the lack of communication between the companies, the fourth and fifth companies of the initial traverse of the continent would not get these upgrades. Although the upgrades were missed, they all made good time and would arrive in the Salt Lake Valley by October 2, 1856.