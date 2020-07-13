Following where this left off Sunday, the Mormon Wars of 1838 just started to really heat up. Henry Root had sold most of his land in De Witt, Missouri, which was in Carroll County. Root, a non-Mormon, sold the land to high ranking members of the church, which George M. Hinkle and Jon Murdock led the groups to colonize the area.
Because of the new Mormon colonization of De Witt, people of Carroll County met to discuss expelling them from the area. After an August 6 election, the majority of the people in the county wanted the Mormons to be forced to leave. Both Hinkle and Murdock refused to leave, making note that it was their right as Americans to settle wherever they so chose.
The strong refusal by members of the Mormon Church would only anger the others, instigating an armed force led by Colonel William Claude Jones to lead 100 armed men to arrest Mormon settler Smith Humphery. He was then detained for a few hours and threatened about the colonization of the area.
This would be the spark that ignited those who wanted the Mormons out of their counties. In surrounding counties, committees were coming together in all of the surrounding counties – Jackson, Daviess, Ray, Howard, Saline, Chariton, and others – to create a force to expel the Mormon people for good.
One of these raids on an outlying Mormon family involved Asahel Lathrop and his family. The vigilante party had abducted his wife and three children, holding them as captives for a few weeks. Other members of the Mormon Church took up arms to help Lathrop rescue his family; once they had arrived and rescued his wife and children, they were only able to save her and two of the children as one had died as a captive. It would not be long after the rescue that his wife and remaining two children would succumb to their injuries incurred during abduction.
Shortly following these horrible times, armed forced rode into De Witt demanding all Mormons leave within 10 days of the declaration or they would be executed without prejudice relating to age or gender. Ten days later, the forces returned and burned down the home and stables on Smith Humphrey to the ground and then sealed the town off with forces. The Mormons asked Root to go to the courts and try to reason with judges, but it would be for naught.
The people were being starved to death, resorting to eating any livestock they could find wandering into their town. It would turn into a bigger problem when General Parks brought his regiment to the area to try and get the angry mob to disperse but the plan would backfire when his troops offered to join the group working to expel the Mormons from the area.
Parks found himself writing his superior officer, General David Rice Atchison, requesting him to contact Gov. Boggs, expressing that he felt a conversation would be better than an army. Boggs responded that the problem was between the mob and the Mormons and if they wanted a resolution, they should “fight it out.” It would be two days after this report from the governor that the Mormon leaders in the area announced that they would leave Carroll County and move to Caldwell County. The night of the trek to Caldwell County, they would lose people to weather exposure as well as children falling ill, only to perish later.
Now that the mob had won in Carroll County, they changed their focus onto the Mormons in Daviess County. General Atchison strongly suggested to Gov. Boggs to visit the group in person and provide a strong proclamation to restore the rule of law. Boggs decided that watching this play out was more befitting of his personality, and watched as things unraveled.
Because everyone was against them, other non-Mormons began to terrorize the outlying homes of Mormon families, burning their homes down, looting, and plundering the homes.
The actions would spark a revolt by the Mormons. They marched under three different regiments across the area, burning, plundering, and destroying everything in their wake. Items looted were then deposited in the bishop’s storehouse at Diahman. The members of the vigilante groups, one led by Lyman Wight, drove farmers off of their land, burning everything in their wake. Witness statements from the era expressed how they could stand in their doorways and watch all of their neighbors’ homes be burned to the ground. They took mercy on some, including leaving a horse for a pregnant woman to ride to get help with her childbirth. This would lead to Benjamin Johnson’s identity being known, which later allowed him to escape before his trial for his mercy.
These actions of retaliation became too common, leaving some to believe that it went from being revenge to enjoyment. Although testimony on either side of the history implicates the opposing party in the home burnings, it became evident that some of it was true on both sides, as each party had loot they had plundered from the other. The amount of homes burned in Millport, which was the commerce center for Daviess County, was turned into a ghost town by the actions carried out by the Mormons.
This mass burning by the Mormon groups only led to more Mormons’ homes being burned to the ground in the outskirts of Millport. Joseph Smith’s sister-in-law Agnes Smith along with her two children were chased from their homes during this time. This propelled the mass migration into Adam-ondi-Ahman for protection.
During this time of unrest, Thomas B. Marsh, President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and fellow apostle Orson Hyde left the church after being troubled by the actions taking place in Daviess County. They would provide affidavits about the circumstances surrounding that including outing the Danites and their plans of attacking and burning Richmond and Liberty.
The Battle of Crooked River, which was massively over-exaggerated by those who were there for gains, caused alarming reports to be issued to the U.S. Army at Ft. Leavenworth as well as to Gov. Boggs. Because of Boggs’ dislike for the Mormons, he issued the Mormon Extermination Order, Executive Order No. 44, which stated that Mormons were to be driven out of the state or killed because they were the enemy, citing public peace. Boggs signed the order on October 27, 1838, and the order was not repealed until June 25, 1976 by Governor Christopher Samuel Bond.